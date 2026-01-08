Penn State picks Boston College assistant Savon Huggins to be its next running backs coach
New Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is going to the ACC to find his final primary on-field assistant for the 2026 season. The Lions are hiring Savon Huggins away from Boston College to be their next running backs coach, BWI has confirmed . He replaces Stan Drayton, who left for South Carolina after the Pinstripe Bowl.
Lions247 first reported the news.
Huggins, a former Rutgers running back and New Jersey native, mentored former Eagles back Turbo Richards in 2025, who rushed 145 times for 749 yards and nine touchdowns this fall before leaving for Indiana via the transfer portal.
Huggins is 32 years old, and will be a familiar name to Penn State fans. Recruited by the Nittany Lions out of St. Peter’s Prep in the Class of 2011, Huggins spent four years with the Scarlet Knights and was a four-star prospect, ranked by Rivals.com at the time as the No. 58 overall recruit in the country. But, upon an injury during his senior season, he transferred to Northern Iowa for a final year of football as a fifth-year.
Huggins spent the past three seasons at Boston College working as the Eagles’ running backs coach, working his way up in the coaching ranks from Somerville High School in New Jersey, through the Miami Dolphins, University of Buffalo, and UMass before landing at BC in 2021 as a recruiting advisor.
The Huggins file
Courtesy of Boston College athletics:
Hometown: Jackson, N.J.
High School: St. Peter’s Prep
Alma Mater: Rutgers, 2015
Degrees: Economics; Master’s in Sports Psychology from Northern Iowa, 2016
Family: Wife Victoria; sons Zion and Zayden
Coaching Career
2022-present: Boston College (Running Backs)
2021: Boston College (Recruiting Advisor)
2021: UMass (Running Backs)
2020: Buffalo (Wide Receivers Assistant)
2019: St. Peter’s Prep (Offensive Assistant)
2019: Miami Dolphins (Fellowship)
2016-18: Somerville (N.J.) High School (Offensive & Defensive Assistant)
Meet Matt Campbell’s first Penn State staff
Here’s who will be coaching Penn State under Campbell in 2026:
Coaches
Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks
Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach
D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator
Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator
Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach
Deon Broomfield – secondary
Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach
Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach
Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach
Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach
Savon Huggins – running backs coach
Analysts
Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach
Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach
Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach
Shawn Collins – quality control for defense
Beau Freyler – quality control for offense
Ryan Gent – quality control for offense
Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach
Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach
Allen Tucker – special teams analyst
