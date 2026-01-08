Penn State picks Boston College assistant Savon Huggins to be its next running backs coach

New Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is going to the ACC to find his final primary on-field assistant for the 2026 season. The Lions are hiring Savon Huggins away from Boston College to be their next running backs coach, BWI has confirmed . He replaces Stan Drayton, who left for South Carolina after the Pinstripe Bowl.

Lions247 first reported the news.

Huggins, a former Rutgers running back and New Jersey native, mentored former Eagles back Turbo Richards in 2025, who rushed 145 times for 749 yards and nine touchdowns this fall before leaving for Indiana via the transfer portal.

Huggins is 32 years old, and will be a familiar name to Penn State fans. Recruited by the Nittany Lions out of St. Peter’s Prep in the Class of 2011, Huggins spent four years with the Scarlet Knights and was a four-star prospect, ranked by Rivals.com at the time as the No. 58 overall recruit in the country. But, upon an injury during his senior season, he transferred to Northern Iowa for a final year of football as a fifth-year.

Huggins spent the past three seasons at Boston College working as the Eagles’ running backs coach, working his way up in the coaching ranks from Somerville High School in New Jersey, through the Miami Dolphins, University of Buffalo, and UMass before landing at BC in 2021 as a recruiting advisor.

The Huggins file

Courtesy of Boston College athletics:

Hometown: Jackson, N.J.

High School: St. Peter’s Prep

Alma Mater: Rutgers, 2015

Degrees: Economics; Master’s in Sports Psychology from Northern Iowa, 2016

Family: Wife Victoria; sons Zion and Zayden



Coaching Career

2022-present: Boston College (Running Backs)

2021: Boston College (Recruiting Advisor)

2021: UMass (Running Backs)

2020: Buffalo (Wide Receivers Assistant)

2019: St. Peter’s Prep (Offensive Assistant)

2019: Miami Dolphins (Fellowship)

2016-18: Somerville (N.J.) High School (Offensive & Defensive Assistant)

Meet Matt Campbell’s first Penn State staff

Here’s who will be coaching Penn State under Campbell in 2026:

Coaches



Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach

Deon Broomfield – secondary

Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach

Savon Huggins – running backs coach

Analysts​

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach

Allen Tucker – special teams analyst

