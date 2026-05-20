Penn State picks former assistant Colin McMillan to be the fourth head coach in men's volleyball program history

Penn State Athletics is promoting longtime assistant Colin McMillan to replace retiring men’s volleyball coach Mark Pavlik. Previously the associate head coach and a member of the Nittany Lions staff for the last 19 seasons, McMillan will start his 20th year in State College as the new leader of the program.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to be the next head coach of Penn State Men’s Volleyball,” McMillan said in a news release. “To continue the legacy established by Coach (Tom) Tait, Coach (Tom) Peterson and Coach Pavlik is a huge responsibility that I look forward to taking on. I would like to thank Dr. Kraft and the administration for believing in our staff to lead this program and build upon the great foundation laid by all those that have come before us.”

Added Pavlik:

“I am so grateful and so fortunate to have worked alongside Colin for the last 19 years. He has been an outstanding role model for our guys as a coach, father and husband. His integrity, compassion and leadership have served our program so well. He has helped to mold many minds and lives – mine included.

“Now, as he becomes the next head coach of Penn State Men’s Volleyball, I am thrilled to know our program will continue to improve. He knows and understands better than anyone the culture of this program, our student-athletes and the traditions which make this team special to all who came before. The future of Penn State Men’s Volleyball is in great hands!”

An Ohio State alum, McMillan started his coaching career in Columbus. After coming to Penn State, he helped oversee four middle blockers who combined for 11 All-America honors. The Nittany Lions have won four straight EIVA titles with him on the bench. They have also made the last four NCAA Tournaments.

Penn State last won an NCAA title in 2008 during McMillan’s first season. It made the national tournament a total of 14 times during his tenure. Nine of those led to trips to the NCAA final four. It also has 14 conference crowns during that stretch.

“We are thrilled to name Colin as the next head coach of the men’s volleyball program at Penn State,” Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said in a news release. “He has played an integral role in the team’s success at the conference and national level in his nearly two decades working with Coach Pavlik.

“His dedication to the program and his commitment to developing student-athletes at the collegiate level made him an easy choice to ensure Penn State continues to compete as a championship-caliber team.”

McMillan follows Pavlik, Tom Tait, and Tom Peterson in leading the Lions.