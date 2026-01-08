Penn State picks Joe Resendez to be its new Director of Football Sports Medicine

Penn State football is hiring Joe Resendez to be its new Director of Football Sports Medicine under head coach Matt Campbell. He replaces Andy Mutnan, who was the Lions’ head football athletic trainer since 2018.

Resendez comes with Campbell from Iowa State. The 2025 season was his first in Ames. Before that, the Brownsville, Texas native worked in the NBA’s G League before serving as the assistant athletic trainer for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers from 2010-18. He then served as the head athletic trainer for the Sacramento Kings from 2018-2022 before moving to football, where he served as the head athletic trainer for the XFL/UFL from 2022 until joining Campbell in 2025.

“Joe Resendez coming in was a huge win for us,” Campbell said at Big 12 Media Days last July. “Joe’s got a professional background. Came from being the head athletic trainer with the Sacramento Kings, came from the XFL, where we had a couple of guys that had him in the San Antonio Brahmas. I think he’s really brought a maturity and probably some professionalism. I think it’s really helped our group out immensely.

“Think as our world continues to grow more in the professional ranks, boy, you better have an elite athletic training room that has the ability to diagnose, understand, and then help your football team be its best in some of its most critical moments. We’re really fortunate. I thought it was a huge hire for us this offseason. It felt like it was a huge step in the right direction for us.”

Iowa State dealt with more than its fair share of injuries during the 2025 season. But, before it started, one Cyclone raved about Resendez.

“We do a lot of NordBoard testing to see where our strengths are,’ Iowa State defensive tackle nose guard Domonique Orange told Cyclone Report last summer. “We’ll see where our weaknesses are from groin to grip strength to hamstring strength.

“From top to bottom, he’s been the guy that everything matters. Even ankle strength, like little stuff that you don’t even think of where his attention to detail is on it. It’s been helpful for all of us. We’ve been as healthy as an ox ever since he’s come here.”

Meet more of Matt Campbell’s first staff at Penn State

Previous BWI reporting put the spotlight on Campbell’s first nine “primary on-field assistants” plus Lions letterman Dan Connor. He will be an assistant linebackers coach in 2026. You can read more about all of Campbell’s other on- and off-field hires here. We include a look at the group of them that Resendez figures to work most closely with below:

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: He comes to Penn State from Iowa State and replaces Chuck Losey.

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations: One of Campbell’s first Penn State hires, Hillmann comes with him from Iowa State. There, his job was to “oversee the Cyclones’ sports performance units, including strength and conditioning and nutrition.” He, in part, replaces team nutritionist Leanne Louden.

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science: Moortgat is another Iowa State to Penn State story. By title, he appears to replace Director of Performance Science Andrew Nelson, a Penn State alum.

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach: White will be one of the new strength staff coaches under Kagy. He replaces Alvin Futrell.

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Baker comes with Kagy from Iowa State. He also worked under him at Boise State. He replaces Jeff Earls.

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: Pietrzyk will be Kagy’s No. 2 in command in the Lasch Building weight room. He comes over from Iowa State, too. He replaces Jon Fluery.