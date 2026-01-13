Penn State picks Saint Joseph's Hannah Prince to be next Nittany Lions field hockey coach

Penn State athletics is hiring Hannah Prince away from Saint Joseph’s to be its next field hockey coach. A Massachusetts alum and former member of Team USA, Prince just finished her fourth season at the helm of the Hawks program. After becoming a head coach for the first time in 2022, she guided the team to four consecutive Atlantic 10 Tournament titles and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. St. Joe’s finished second in the 2024 national tournament and made it to the second round in 2025.

“I am incredibly grateful to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Pat Kraft, for the opportunity to lead the Penn State Field Hockey program and for the trust he has placed in me,” Prince in a news release. “His vision, leadership, and commitment to building championship programs and supporting student-athletes is truly special and I am honored to join an athletic department with such a strong tradition of success and pride. I am excited to work with our field hockey student-athletes, bringing my passion for the game every day as we uphold the values of Penn State. Nittany Lion Field Hockey has a proud and storied tradition, and I am ready to pour my passion and energy into building a program that competes for championships.”





Prince takes over for Lisa Bervinchak Love, who did not have her contract renewed following the 2025 season. Over three years at the helm of the Penn State program after taking over for the legendary Charlene Morett-Curtiss, the Lions were 24-27.

“We are grateful and excited to welcome Hannah Prince to Happy Valley as the leader of our field hockey program,” said Kraft. “Hannah has already achieved national success and has emerged as one of the bright young coaching stars in collegiate field hockey.



“Her energy, enthusiasm, and experience at the highest level of NCAA field hockey along with her commitment to academic excellence make her the ideal person to build upon the historic success that our program has already achieved. Penn State is committed to excellence at the highest level in everything we do, and Hannah shares the vision of bringing championship field hockey back to Penn State.”

Prince is Kraft’s seven hire since taking over as the Penn State athletic director ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

Mike Rhoades – men’s basketball



Matt Campbell – football

Mike Gambino – baseball

Kristen Simpson – women’s golf

Mark Leon – men’s golf

Bruce Lipka – men’s tennis

Rob Dow – men’s soccer

Kayla Trenor – women’s lacrosse