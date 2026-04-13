Penn State picks up commitment from four-star tight end Cooper Terwilliger

Penn State has added another four-star prospect to its 2027 recruiting class with the addition of tight end Cooper Terwilliger on Monday morning. A 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect from T.F. Riggs in Pierre, S.D., Terwilliger earned his first scholarship offer from Taylor Mouser and Iowa State back in April 2024. That led him to not only attend two games in Ames, but also form a strong relationship with Mouser, head coach Matt Campbell and multiple members of the recruiting staff.

Fast-forward to this past December and it was no surprise that Terwilliger was one of the first 2027 prospects to pick up an offer from Penn State once Mouser decided to join Campbell in State College. Then, when he visited State College for the first time at the end of January, it became clear that the Nittany Lions would be a serious contender for Terwilliger.

“Mouser and Campbell have both been recruiting me for almost three years, once we get to the spring,” Terwilliger said. “Mouser has been to Pierre multiple times and I’ve visited them at Iowa State multiple times. Coach Campbell was also out at my high school game this fall, so there’s definitely a good relationship with them that goes back some time now. I’ve been close with them. They’re definitely among just a few coaches that I’ve had a relationship with for that amount of time now.”

At one point, Terwilliger listed Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska as three other schools he was seriously considering, but that all changed shortly after he returned from Penn State. Just three days later, Notre Dame joined the race and instantly became a top contender. That led him to visit South Bend the weekend of March 21-22.

However, in the end, his relationship with Mouser and many others who now work in the Lasch Building proved to be the difference. It also didn’t hurt that Penn State has a major need at the position. Incoming transfers Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer are out of eligibility this season, while both Andrew Rapplyea and Finn Frumanek are entering their redshirt junior seasons.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which combines Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN for a cumulative grade, Terwilliger is ranked No. 194 nationally and ninth overall at tight end. He’s a consensus four-star prospect at all three major recruiting sites. Penn State is now up to seven commitments in its class.