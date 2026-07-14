Penn State picks up new 2027 commitment from offensive tackle Oscar Webersink

Penn State has added another offensive tackle to its 2027 recruiting class with the addition of international prospect Oscar Webersink.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Webersink came onto the scene last summer when he picked up three early scholarship offers in June 2025. He then announced this past April that he planned to move to the United States this upcoming fall to help his recruitment and earn additional opportunities. That move will take place in just under a month when he enrolls at St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

That decision, combined with his participation in a showcase event at St. Thomas More in May, kicked off another offer surge two months ago, with schools like Delaware, UConn, Maryland, Northwestern and Oregon State all making their interest known.

Florida State and West Virginia also offered in early June, but after Webersink camped at Penn State on June 10 and immediately earned an offer, it became clear that the Nittany Lions were in a good position to add him to the class if they chose to do so. Once his official visit concluded on June 14, all that was standing in the way were his transcripts. Those were eventually sent to Penn State from his school in Sweden sometime in the past week, freeing up Webersink to announce his decision.

“The reason PSU stood out for me was the coaching staff and the culture that they preach,” he said. “The biggest part for me is the development and the way they coach, where nothing is given and needs to be earned.

“I really enjoyed my visit, too, and all the great conversations I had with Coach [Ryan] Clanton, Coach Jackson [Scott-Brown] and all the other coaches. I could really visualize myself going there, too, so that was a big part of it.”

In addition to Penn State, both West Virginia and Northwestern expressed interest in hosting Webersink for an official visit in June. However, those visits never took place, putting Penn State in an excellent position with the 6-foot-8, 290-pound lineman.

But it’s not just Webersink’s 81-inch wingspan and overall size that intrigues Penn State. When he camped last June, he also ran a very impressive 5.09-second 40-yard dash. That’s elite for a player of his size. Webersink also had an 8-foot, 3-inch broad jump, which is another very impressive athletic measurement for someone his size.

“St. Thomas Moore offensive tackle Oscar Webersink is 6-foot-8 and was clearly the best player among the top group of tackles and guards,” wrote BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr following camp. “He was explosive and twitchy out of his stance with a good kick slide and the ability to pop into a solid football position quickly. His hand-fighting was unrefined but not wholly raw.

“There’s a long developmental road ahead, but you don’t find 6-foot-8 body types who look lean at 290 pounds and move with that level of suddenness. Penn State already has two tackles in the Class of 2027 and good depth on the roster. Webersink is a no-brainer take — if he works out, you get a bonus left tackle. If not, he finds his level elsewhere.”

Once he enrolls, Webersink will be the first European position player to commit to Penn State since defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa, a native of Germany, joined the program in 2019.