Penn State picks up portal commiment from former Iowa State receiver Brett Eskildsen

Penn State is adding former Iowa State receiver Brett Eskildsen via the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Frisco, Tex., native led the Cyclones in receiving yards in 2025 with 526. His 30 receptions were the third most on new Lions offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser’s offense. And his five receiving touchdowns were second.

“The beauty about Brett and kind of how we teach it is you come in, and you learn a spot,” former Iowa State and new Penn State receivers coach Noah Pauley said last summer. “And then as you feel comfortable, we kind of branch you out and keep learning all three spots. Brett’s done a really good job of understanding all three spots, which helped him get on the field last year for us.

“His speed and athleticism, he’s fast enough to win on the outside, big and strong enough to win on the outside. But also, just like how we used Jaylin last year to get on safeties and get on their toes and run past people. He’s no different than Dom (Overby), in that he was a 10.52 (100-meter) kid in high school, so he can really roll. You’ll see us move him around quite a bit as well.”

Eskildsen has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

“I think I bring some speed on the outside, stretching the field,” Eskildsen said last summer, per BWI sister site the Cyclone Report. “Just, whatever position coach wants to put me in, I think I can do for the team. I’m taking reps inside and outside, just doing whatever coach wants me to do.”

