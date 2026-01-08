Penn State picks up portal pledge from Utah defensive tackle transfer Dallas Vakalahi

Penn State is going back to the Big 12 for another transfer portal pickup. However, this new Nittany Lion is not following new head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State. Former Utah defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, who stands 6-foot-2, 318 pounds, will play for Penn State in 2026, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hawyes Fawcett report.

A former Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Vakalahi will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in State College. The Salt Lake City native started three contests and played in nine games during his freshman season with the Utes. He tallied 16 total tackles (2.5 for loss and two sacks) in addition to making five third-down stops, per his school bio. In 2025, Vakalahi started two games, played in nine total, and made nine tackles over 220 snaps, which was third among Utah defensive tackles, per PFF.

Vakalahi is the sixth non-former-Iowa State player to commit to Penn State out of the portal and the 26th overall. You can see the full list below:

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA

DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado

DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State

RB James Peoples – Ohio State

OL Hunter Albright – St. Francis (PA)

DL Dallas Vakalahi – Utah

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht

QB Alex Manske



RB Carson Hansen



WR Brett Eskildsen

WR Karon Brookins

Wide receiver Chance Sowell

WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

OL Vaea Ikakoula

DL Alijah Carnell



LB Cael Brezina

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

S Jamison Patton

S Marcus Neal Jr.

