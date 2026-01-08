Penn State picks up portal pledge from Utah defensive tackle transfer Dallas Vakalahi
Penn State is going back to the Big 12 for another transfer portal pickup. However, this new Nittany Lion is not following new head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State. Former Utah defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, who stands 6-foot-2, 318 pounds, will play for Penn State in 2026, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hawyes Fawcett report.
A former Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Vakalahi will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in State College. The Salt Lake City native started three contests and played in nine games during his freshman season with the Utes. He tallied 16 total tackles (2.5 for loss and two sacks) in addition to making five third-down stops, per his school bio. In 2025, Vakalahi started two games, played in nine total, and made nine tackles over 220 snaps, which was third among Utah defensive tackles, per PFF.
Vakalahi is the sixth non-former-Iowa State player to commit to Penn State out of the portal and the 26th overall. You can see the full list below:
Non-Iowa State transfers
DT Keanu Williams – UCLA
DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado
DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State
RB James Peoples – Ohio State
OL Hunter Albright – St. Francis (PA)
DL Dallas Vakalahi – Utah
Iowa State transfers
QB Rocco Becht
QB Alex Manske
RB Carson Hansen
WR Brett Eskildsen
WR Karon Brookins
Wide receiver Chance Sowell
WR Zay Robinson
TE Gabe Burkle
TE Ben Brahmer
OL Will Tompkins
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
OL Vaea Ikakoula
DL Alijah Carnell
LB Cael Brezina
Linebacker Caleb Bacon
LB Kooper Ebel
DB Hunter Sowell
S Jamison Patton
S Marcus Neal Jr.
