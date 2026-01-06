Penn State picks up transfer portal commitment from Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson

Penn State has picked up another transfer portal pledge. Former Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson is joining the Nittany Lions for Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. The Stuart, Fla., native and IMG Academy product will be a sophomore in 2026. During his lone season with the Buffaloes, he tallied 16 tackles, six quarterback hurries, and 0.5 sacks over 10 games. Per his Colorado bio, he suited up for 202 snaps on defense and 53 on special teams. One of those in the latter category led to a punt block.

The pass rusher stands 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. He has three seasons of eligibility left. McPherson was a three-star recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the Class of 2025.

“The plays they make on the backside, as they continue to grow and see some things – they’re just going to continue to thrive,” Colorado defensive coordinator Rob Livingston said about McPherson and fellow Colorado Class of 2025 signee London Merritt earlier this year. “You can build around those guys. They’re the right kind of people. You look in their eyes, there’s something behind their eyeballs. The game means a lot to them, and we’re lucky to have them.”

McPherson is the 21st portal prospect to pick Penn State since it opened on Jan. 2. He is the third defensive lineman, joining Iowa State’s Alijah Carnell and UCLA’s Keanu Williams.

Full list of Penn State portal pickups

Here it is. We’ve broken the Penn State newcomers up into those coming to town from Iowa State and those coming from a different school.

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA



Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht



QB Alex Manske



RB Carson Hansen



WR Brett Eskildsen



WR Karon Brookins



Wide receiver Chance Sowell



WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

OL Will Tompkins



OT Kuol Kuol



OL Trevor Buhr



DL Alijah Carnell

Linebacker Caleb Bacon



LB Cael Brezina



LB Kooper Ebel



DB Hunter Sowell



S Jamison Patton



S Marcus Neal Jr.

OL Vaea Ikakoula