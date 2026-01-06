Skip to main content
Penn State
Penn State picks up transfer portal commitment from Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel51 minutes agoGregPickel

Penn State has picked up another transfer portal pledge. Former Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson is joining the Nittany Lions for Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. The Stuart, Fla., native and IMG Academy product will be a sophomore in 2026. During his lone season with the Buffaloes, he tallied 16 tackles, six quarterback hurries, and 0.5 sacks over 10 games. Per his Colorado bio, he suited up for 202 snaps on defense and 53 on special teams. One of those in the latter category led to a punt block.

The pass rusher stands 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. He has three seasons of eligibility left. McPherson was a three-star recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the Class of 2025.

“The plays they make on the backside, as they continue to grow and see some things – they’re just going to continue to thrive,” Colorado defensive coordinator Rob Livingston said about McPherson and fellow Colorado Class of 2025 signee London Merritt earlier this year. “You can build around those guys. They’re the right kind of people.  You look in their eyes, there’s something behind their eyeballs. The game means a lot to them, and we’re lucky to have them.”

McPherson is the 21st portal prospect to pick Penn State since it opened on Jan. 2. He is the third defensive lineman, joining Iowa State’s Alijah Carnell and UCLA’s Keanu Williams.

Full list of Penn State portal pickups

Here it is. We’ve broken the Penn State newcomers up into those coming to town from Iowa State and those coming from a different school.

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht 

QB Alex Manske

RB Carson Hansen

WR Brett Eskildsen

WR Karon Brookins

Wide receiver Chance Sowell

WR Zay Robinson 

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

DL Alijah Carnell

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

LB Cael Brezina

LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

Jamison Patton

Marcus Neal Jr.

OL  Vaea Ikakoula