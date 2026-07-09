Penn State, Pitt to meet at Palestra in 150th all-time matchup

The Penn State men’s basketball program is going back to its home away from home.

Announced Thursday morning, head coach Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions will face Pitt on Nov. 8 at the Palestra in Philadelphia. The matchup marks a pair of milestones, with the “Cathedral of College Basketball” celebrating its 100th anniversary while Penn State and Pitt meet for the 150th time.

The Nittany Lions have played at the Palestra 64 times, including last season’s Jan. 3 matchup with Illinois. Ahead of that game, Rhoades explained why he wants the historic venue to remain a regular stop for his program and what the experience can mean for his players.

“Playing in great environments when they’re sold out and it’s packed, that’s just fun. You enjoy that. That’s the dreams and the goals you have as a young kid, to play in front of great crowds like that. So, that’s a great opportunity for them to experience that,” said Rhoades. “I don’t think certain people get excited about the history of the game and being a part of it. The Palestra has been around for such a long time that so many great teams and great players, some of the best players that ever played basketball, have played in this place, on this court, and you get to experience that as well. I think that’s really cool.”

The game will mark the second consecutive season Penn State and Pitt have met after facing off last year in Hershey. Penn State leads the all-time series, 76-73, despite the Panthers’ victory in the most recent meeting.

“Games like this are what college basketball is all about: great history, passionate fan bases and high-level competition,” said Rhoades via press release. “The Palestra is one of the most iconic venues in college basketball, and the opportunity to celebrate its 100th anniversary while renewing an in-state rivalry for the 150th time makes this a special event for everyone connected to our program.

“We know there will be tremendous energy in the building, and we’re excited for our players to experience that atmosphere as they represent Penn State. We can’t wait to take the floor in Philadelphia and compete.”

Time, television broadcast, and ticketing details have yet to be announced for the game.

Penn State 2026-27 Big Ten opponents

Home and away: Nebraska (12), Ohio State (30), Rutgers (136)

Home only: Indiana (41), Maryland (131), Michigan (1), Northwestern (61), Oregon (107), Purdue (8), Washington (55)

Away only: Illinois (5), Iowa (22), Minnesota (82), Michigan State (11), UCLA (31), USC (77), Wisconsin (27)

Big Ten teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin

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