Penn State predictions for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Will the Lions have a record number of champs?

It’s time to make some predictions! After a week of previewing the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships (read it all here), BWI is ready to make a call on who we win all 10 weight classes at this year’s national tournament. Penn State starts this year’s three-day event (it runs Thursday-Saturday) with seven No. 1 seeds, which is a record, and looks to become the first program to have six or more individual champions while also setting a new total points record for the third consecutive year.

How will things play out at Rocket Arena in Cleveland? Our picks are below.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, so., Penn State (20-0)

First match: vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Jace Schafer of Bloomsburg and No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa



The pick: Lilledahl to win the title over No. 2 Eddie Ventresca of Virginia Tech



The reason: Lilledahl would only have to deal with three-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State, whom he beat in sudden victory during the regular season, and six-seed Jore Volk, whom he beat in sudden victory in the Big Ten finals, if they make the finals. They’ll have to go through No. 2 Eddie Ventresca of Virginia Tech to do so, and Volk would have to go through both, if the seeds hold, first Bouzakis, then the Hokie. That’s a tough road, which is why we put Ventresca in the finals. Volk finishes third. And Lilledahl takes out Ventresca in the second straight year after beating him in last year’s semifinals.

Why would it not happen?: This bracket almost always comes down to the first takedown, especially in the later rounds, and it’s never a guarantee that Lilledahl will get it. But, his offense is usually good enough for that to happen. But if he doesn’t win a title, a close loss that features no takedowns for the Nittany Lion will almost surely be the reason why.

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, fr., PSU (21-1)

First match: vs. No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 6 Drake Ayala of Iowa



The pick: Blaze to finish second to No. 1 Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State



The reason: If anyone is picking this bracket with a high degree of confidence, we’d question their judgment. It looks like the most action-packed field in the tournament. And there is a lot of recent history among the freshmen in the field. As we wrote at Big Tens, picking against Blaze is often a bad idea. But, for some reason, we can’t shake the idea of Forrest coming out on top, even if it still feels a bit absurd to suggest that a second-semester freshman who could still be in high school will win a title against this field.



Why would it not happen?: The first reason is obvious: Blaze could just go ahead and win it all. However, not making the final would mean he’d lose the season rubber match to No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State in the semis, if both make it that far. The quarter with Ayala is no walk in the park, either. The Nittany Lion does have two wins over him this year, however: One in regulation and one in sudden victory.

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, jr., Penn State (12-5)

First match: No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 6 Vince Cornella, Cornell



The pick: Davis to finish off the medal stand; Jesse Mendez of Ohio State to win the title.



The reason: First things first: We’re burying the lead here. To reach that possible quarter with Cornella, Davis would need to beat No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska in round two. The Cornhusker pinned him in the dual meet portion of the season. Davis did lead that match early, however. All told, we just think that the fact that he did not have to flip the switch until January, after expecting to redshirt, has been a lot to overcome and will continue to be.



Why would it not happen?: The answer is simple: Davis’ offense and conditioning all hit peak form, or close to it, to lead either to an upset of Hardy or a big run through the consolation bracket.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, jr., PSU (21-0)

First match: vs. the winner of the pigtail match between Mo. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown and No. 32 Clayton Jones of Michigan State

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Casey Swiderski of Oklahoma State



The pick: Van Ness to win a title by beating No. 2 Jaxon Joy of Cornell in the finals



The reason: The Penn State wrestler has fallen behind a bit too often for our — and certainly his and the coaching staff’s — liking at times this season. He also had to stall out Iowa’s Ryder Block to advance at Big Tens, and history might not repeat itself against another opponent with a different referee, fairly or not. With that said, Van Ness can score with the best of them and should cruise into the finals.

Why would it not happen?: Van Ness putting himself in either a deficit or a position he cannot get himself out of would be the only reason we can see for his not making and winning his first finals at nationals.

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, fr., Penn State (19-1)

First match: vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State and No. 32 Jeb Prechtel of Bellarmine

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State



The pick: PJ Duke to win a title over No. 2 Antrell Taylor of Nebraska



The reason: Duke is a joy to watch wrestle, so much so that you often forget he’s a freshman. It’s worth noting that Daniel Cardenas, who Duke beat by only decision back in December, could be his quarters opponent if the Stanford wrestler beats Cannon in the second round. No matter, we like Duke’s draw here, and after what he did to Taylor in the Big Ten finals, he may very well see someone else there in the NCAA finals.

Why would it not happen?: Duke getting tripped up by an older foe is always a possibility. And, Taylor could flip the script if they meet in the finals. But, it’s our opinion that you pick against Duke to win at your own peril, at this point.

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, jr., PSU (22-0)

First match: vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Ryan Vigil of VMI vs. No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Matty Bianchi of Little Rock



The pick: Mesenbrink to win a title over No. 2 Joey Blaze of Purdue



The reason: I don’t think we need to spend much time on the pre-final portion. Barring an injury, Mesenbrink will be there. The main question is whether he’ll renew his frequent recent history with No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa or take on Blaze, and we think it’ll be the Boilermaker.



Why would it not happen?: Injury or some unforeseen and absurd occurrence is about the only reason we can think of.

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, sr., Penn State, (21-0)

First match: vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine vs. No 32 Luke Condon of Wisconsin

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Alex Facundo of Oklahoma State



The pick: Haines to win a title over No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska



The reason: Haines rolls into this tournament fresh off a Big Ten title. A close match with Ohio State four-seed Carson Kharchla in the semis is possible. No one should stop the Penn State standout before then. Minto has no easy path to the finals, but we think he gets there. Haines beat him by a total of three points in two meetings this year.



Why would it not happen?: Minto finally gets the better of Haines and turns one of his two close losses into a win.

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, so., PSU (20-0)

First match: vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Sam Goin of Indiana vs. No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska



The pick: Finishes second to No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair of Missouri



The reason: We like Welsh to get through to the semis, although a possible meeting with No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan would be no cakewalk if so. Still, we send Welsh to the finals, where he falls to Sinclair. It feels wrong to make this call since the 30-1 Tiger has a loss to one of Welsh’s wins, Iowa’s Angelo Ferrari, whom the Penn State wrestler beat twice this year. But, call it gut instinct, or a coin flip, if nothing else.



Why would it not happen?: Obviously, Welsh is capable of winning it all. But, if he doesn’t, and if he’d fall into the consolation bracket before the finals, it’d be because he did not generate enough offense to continue advancing.

197 pounds: Josh Barr, so., Penn State (19-0)

First match: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Karson Tompkins of Air Force vs. No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 DJ Parker of Oklahoma



The pick: Barr to win the title over No. 2 Rocky Elam of Iowa State



The reason: There are many matches I and others hope to see in Cleveland. Barr-Elam might lead my list. The Penn State wrestler has been pummeling opponents since returning to the mat in December following an October injury at U23s. Elam, meanwhile, is unbeaten but doesn’t generate enough offense to beat Barr, in our view.



Why would it not happen?: Elam finds a way to score enough, possibly beyond regulation, to beat Barr in a close match. Or, Wyoming’s No. 5 Joey Novak gives the Penn State wrestler issues in the semifinals.

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, R-Fr., (17-6)

First match: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke

Top possible quarterfinal opponent: No. 1 Yonger Bastida, Iowa State



The pick: Finishes seventh by beating Wisconsin’s Braxton Amos in the medal round; Bastida wins the title.



The reason: Like with Davis, we bury the lead by listing Mirasola’s possible quarterfinal opponent. To even get a shot at the Cyclone, he would need to beat Iowa’s Ben Kueter, whom he’s 1-1 against this year. We project Mirasola to find a way to do that, but lose in the quarters before getting into the consolation quarterfinals, where he falls to No. 4 AJ Ferrari of Nebraska, before winning the seventh-place match over Amos, whom he beat at Big Tens.

Final Penn State wrestling predictions for the 2026 NCAA Championships

1st: Lilledahl (125), Van Ness (149), Duke (157), Mesenbrink (165), Haines (174), Barr (197)



2nd: Blaze (133), Welsh (184)



7th: Mirasola (285)



Off the podium: Davis (141)

All told, we do predict Penn State to set a new record for individual champs at a single NCAA Wrestling Championships. That would very likely lead to a new points record. But, we don’t project the Lions to have 10 All-Americans for the second consecutive season.