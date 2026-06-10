Penn State Preview with Ty Hildenbrandt of the Solid Verbal

This offseason, we’re branching out on the BWI Live Show to hear from your favorite college football voices about the Penn State football team. Today, Ty Hildenbrandt of the Solid Verbal Podcast joins the show to discuss the Nittany Lions. As a Penn State grad and fan, he shares his view of the team and his broader perspective on the conference and the sport. Will ten wins be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs if they don’t win the right games? We discuss that, plus the top opponents on the schedule.

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Penn State’s new outlook under Matt Campbell

We start today’s show with Ty’s view of the team’s new direction under new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. What does he think of the offseason that’s led us to this point so far? He gives his thoughts on the end of the James Franklin era at Penn State and the rocky transition during the season.

Next, we preview the team’s offense and the roster-building decisions under Campbell. Campbell and his staff are the third Big 12 offense that has come to Penn State in the last three staff changes between Franklin’s coordinators and Campbell’s staff. Will this time be different? We discuss Campbell’s view of football and what may change things from the last two tries under Franklin.

We also discuss Campbell’s reputation as a quarterback developer. Is that warranted and earned? Or is that more about Brock Purdy? Hildenbrant gives his thoughts on that as well.

Defense going in a different direction

Next, we discuss the team’s defensive direction under D’Anton Lynn. What does Hildenbrant think of Lynn as a coordinator and his return to Lynn’s alma mater? We dig into the major changes on the defensive line and how they are taking a long time for fans to recalibrate their expectations for the team’s front.

Next, we discuss what kind of defense they’re building and how they stitched the team’s pieces together from three distinct places.

Outlook for 2026

During our conversation, Hildenbrant gives his thoughts on the general ballpark of where he thinks the team should finish the year record-wise, based on it’s talent and schedule. However, after we finish our look at Penn State’s team, we look at the top opponents on the schedule and what Hildenbrant thinks of their matchups. Finally, we discuss the national contenders who might challenge Penn State for one of those last few playoff spots if the team does manage to win enough games to be in the hunt.