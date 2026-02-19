Penn State prioritizing summer prospect camps; Nittany Lions set 2026 dates

Dating back to the early days of his coaching career, Penn State head coach Matt Campbell has always prioritized summer prospect camps. Part of it has been out of necessity, as previous stops at Toledo and Iowa State haven’t been magnets for talent. But the in-person aspect of the process has been a big part of the draw for a coach considered among the college’s game’s top evaluators.

“We do so much of our evaluation on film that I still think that’s it, that’s number one priority,” Campbell told CycloneFanatic in 2021, when camps returned following the Covid layoff. “But, to see them either coming on an official visit and getting to sit down with a young man and his family, and really kind of get 48 great hours with them and really get to know what they’re about what they stand for, or getting to evaluate them physically and mentally in a camp setting, and let them evaluate us in a camp setting or a visit setting, I think that’s that’s a huge positive.”

Now in Happy Valley, Campbell’s approach isn’t expected to change. His Cyclones staff was among the first to find future pros like Will McDonald, Jaylin Noel and Dom Orange, as well as current Nittany Lions linebacker Kooper Ebel and quarterback Alex Manske. All of them went to Ames to camp and left with not just an offer, but also a positive impression that eventually led them to play for Campbell.

Early evaluations were key for Campbell at Iowa State

The Cyclones were the first program to offer Class of 2027 South Dakota tight end Cooper Terwilliger back in 2024, and he was a regular at camp. He is now a top target for Campbell at Penn State. Five-star Notre Dame Class of 2026 tight end Ian Premer also camped at Iowa State even after obtaining a Top 100 ranking.

“Even going back to his days as the head coach at Toledo, he was involved in those processes,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong told BWI. “Now he’s got a logo on his shirt that’s going to allow him to be competitive with a higher caliber of sought-after prospect.

“But it’s also about having conviction in your evaluations, pulling out the ones that you think are actually good football players. I think he has shown a keen eye for talent and for evaluating good football players.”

Penn State sets 2026 summer prospect camp schedule

Now in Happy Valley, Campbell’s new program has announced its initial on-campus camp dates. Penn State has six sessions planned at this point, with two having the familiar format of 7-on-7/Big Man Challenge team camps. The dates for Penn State’s 2026 football camps are as follows:

Tuesday, June 2 – Specialist Camp

Wednesday, June 3 – Prospect Camp I

Wednesday, June 10 – Prospect Camp II

Thursday, June 11 – 7-on-7/Big Man Challenge I

Wednesday, June 17 – Prospect Camp III

Thursday, June 18 – 7-on-7/Big Man Challenge

Programs get 10 days in June to evaluate, and the Nittany Lions could also use days to scout camps at other locations. For example, Penn State has been a regular at the Sound Mind Sound Body National College Showcase at Wayne State, which will take place this year May 31 and June 1. The Nittany Lions are advertised as an attendee on the 2026 flyer.