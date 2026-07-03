Penn State puts 3 on ESPN's list of best college players to ever wear their jersey number

Looking for something to debate about with friends and family this Fourth of July weekend? ESPN might have the perfect list for you. The outlet’s college football staff undertook the enormous task of picking the best all-time college football players based on their jersey numbers. Three former Penn State players make the cut, from 0-100.

LaVar Arrington is up first. He is the best No. 11 of all-time, the outlet’s writers say. He beat out the likes of former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and onetime Florida passser Steve Spurrier, among others.

Next on the list is Saquon Barkley. He is ESPN’s best college football player to ever wear No. 26. Former Purdue defensive back Rod Woodson and onetime Miami safety Sean Taylor were some of the other candidates.

Last but certainly not least is former Penn State standout defender Courtney Brown. He took home the honor for the No. 86 jersey over the likes of former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz, among others.

“During his four-year career in Happy Valley (1996-1999), Brown developed into the best pass rusher in college football, finishing his career with 33 sacks and 70 tackles for loss,” Kyle Bonagura writes for ESPN. “He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 1997 before being named first-team the next two seasons, eventually finishing as a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award as a senior. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft.”

Former Penn State players who just missed the cut include: John Cappelletti (No. 22), Paul Posluszny (No. 31), Curtis Enis (No. 39), Mike Reid (No. 68), Ted Kwalick (No. 82), and Tamba Hali (No. 91). You can read the full story here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

James Armstrong on Matt Campbell and Penn State’s future: ‘They have what it takes to win national championships’: Snyder, BWI

What’s on the to-do list for Penn State in July? A brief break, a Chicago trip, Khalil Taylor’s decision, and more: Pickel, BWI



Fresh Beaver Stadium photos show new adidas sign, latest construction progress as July begins at Penn State: Pickel, BWI



Penn State hoops announces Thanksgiving ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ participation: Bauer, BWI



Penn State adds key 2028 commitment from Top 10 quarterback James Armstrong: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“Penn State’s always been a dream school for me. I’ve known for a while now that they were my number one school. I took my time because I didn’t want to have any doubts. Now, that’s the kind of mindset I have. I have no doubts about where I’m going to go. I have no doubts about what position I’m going to play. My feelings have just solidified my thoughts on the program as a whole.”

Class of 2028 four-star QB James Armstrong to BWI’s Ryan Snyder on picking PSU

