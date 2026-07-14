Penn State puts three on ESPN's list of the top 100 players who transferred this offseason: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 14 include transfer rankings that feature three Nittany Lions, headlines of the day, and more. ESPN re-ranked its list of the offseason’s best players who changed schools, following Cincinnati quarterback Brendon Sorsby’s departure from the program amid a gambling investigation. Three Nittany Lions now make the cut. Quarterback Rocco Becht leads the way among his teammates. He checks in at No. 18 overall.

“Matt Campbell getting his trusted starter and team leader to join him in Happy Valley was never really in question once Becht officially entered the portal,” Max Olson writes. “They’re going to face new challenges together in their first year in the Big Ten, and Campbell and his staff have a ton of work to do to reload this roster with a portal haul that should feature a ton of Iowa State players. When he’s healthy and at his best, Becht can certainly be one of the Big Ten’s top passers.”

The other two Penn State players on the list also come from Iowa State. Tight end Ben Brahmer is at No. 42. And, safety Marcus Neal checks in right behind him at No. 43.

“Brahmer is a big target with the size to box out defenders and the strength to separate at the top of routes. He has an outstanding catching radius and is a tough one-on-one matchup in the red zone,” ESPN’s Steve Muench writes. “He’s fast enough to make some plays down the seam and hard to tackle after the catch. He can engulf defenders in space and he has the frame to develop into an effective in-line blocker.“

You can read the full story here. The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State Defensive season preview: How Lynn can build his D to stop Wisconsin: Carr, BWI



Multiple Penn State offensive line commits climb in updated 2027 Industry Rankings: Snyder, BWI



Where do Penn State’s 2027 commits rank in the updated Rivals300?: Snyder, BWI



The weekly rundown: Penn State coach Matt Campbell makes list of college football’s best leaders: Pickel, BWI

How Tony Rojas overcame Penn State’s ‘triple worst-case scenario’: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“Once camp comes, I think I’m gonna feel great. ’m very excited. It’s been a while. I’m just excited to showcase everything I’ve been holding in all four years and put it all together.”

PSU LB Tony Rojas to BWI’s Nate Bauer.