Penn State QB Drew Allar will throw at the NFL Combine, report says: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 25 include the latest on Drew Allar’s NFL Combine plans, headlines of the day, and more.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the former Nittany Lion will throw at this year’s pre-draft event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It’s the first update on the Ohio native’s status since November, when he spoke with reporters after surgery on the ankle he broke in the Lions’ loss to Northwestern.

“I had successful ankle surgery on my left ankle,” Allar said Nov. 20. “Rehab’s been really good. Not going to get into all the timeline stuff. It can be iffy. Right now it’s on a really good track. Have an amazing athletic team here [at Penn State] that’s helping me out a ton. Coaches are helping me out a ton. And I have a great team around me that has really helped me through the process so far.

“I’m not going to get into the [timeline to return] too much because there’s a lot of things that have to go in a certain way. And I don’t want to rush anything back because I have a lot of time. I’ll be able to make a full recovery and I’m excited for that process. The process has been going really well. I have a great team around me. Just taking it a day at a time. Not looking into the future to guess when I’ll be fully cleared because it kind of gets into a crap shoot.”

Allar is one of nine former Penn State players attending the Combine. He is also one of 16 quarterbacks overall. They arrived in Indianapolis on Tuesday and go through workouts this Saturday.

“He just needs reps. He needs to go and rep and work it out, clean up footwork here, or decision making here and there. All those things that he learned there, he just needs to double down and just continue to learn the whole big picture of being an elite college quarterback.”

PSU QB coach Jake Waters on Nittany Lions redshirt freshman passer Alex Manske.

