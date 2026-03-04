Penn State QB Spring Preview: Rocco Becht’s Timeline, Backup Battle & Defensive Breakouts

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team starts spring football in just about three weeks so we’re getting fans ready with our spring preview of each position. So far, we’ve covered the running backs, defensive tackles, and pass catchers in the lead-up to the first spring football under new head coach Matt Campbell. Today, we’ll be taking on the most important position on the team: quarterback. Also, there’s a concern among Penn State football fans that the team lacks elite playmakers, especially on defense. We’ll discuss which players are the likeliest candidates to step up and fill that void. Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube.

Penn State Spring Preview: QB

We continue our spring preview series today by discussing the team’s quarterback position. We’ll discuss the impact of starter Rocco Becht’s injury timeline returning from surgery and how that is both a positive and a negative for the team this spring. How can he lead and bring the team together from the sidelines? How will his return partway through spring football affect the dynamics of the team?

From there, we’ll discuss the team backup, Alex Manske. What does he need to work on during his second season in Taylor Mouser’s offense? We’ll discuss where his progression can come and how the extra reps can help him progress as a thrower.

Finally, we’ll look at the young quarterbacks in the Penn State QB between freshmen Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone. We’ll disuss each player’s profile from their high school film and see what kind of quarterback they are and how they fit into the templates we’ve seen from Campbell and his staff.

Potential defensive stars

Even on a defense that doesn’t have future first-round NFL Draft picks, each scheme picks a player to feature. Opportunity to make plays comes from the decisions of who the defensive coordinator puts in position to make said plays. On today’s show, we’ll preview the potential defensive stars for Penn State this upcoming year. Many fans are concerned about the lack of raw high-end talent, so we’ll pinpoint three candidates who can make plays and elevate their profiles among the fan base through their output.

