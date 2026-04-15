Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht is rolling along following offseason surgery, will be 'ready to rock and roll' by fall

First-year Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht continues to inch closer to being 100 percent and a full participant in drills as spring practice winds to a close. The senior who started for multiple seasons at Iowa State before following Matt Campbell to State College is now part of 7-on-7 action following offseason shoulder surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing (left) shoulder. He also dealt with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. If the Lions were playing a game tomorrow, Becht might not be ready to go. But, as we know, the opener is still months away.

Campbell has struck an optimistic tone in discussing Becht’s recovery over the last couple of months. That did not change on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been really good,” Campbell said. “Rocco got seven on seven reps on Saturday. He got seven on seven reps again today. Obviously, my biggest thing with Rocco is just getting him back out there with our wide receiver group, and being able to throw and catch the football, command the offense, be able to verbalize a new offensive system to others, and be able to teach.

“What you love about Rocco is that every day you walk past here at four o’clock, and he’s got the entire receiving corps and tight end corps meeting with those guys and going over practice. I think those are the things that you want to see. Where is he ready to play? That’s that’s probably tougher for me. He’ll be ready to rock and roll. I think the fact that we’ve gotten this much out of him was way ahead of probably where we thought we would have been. So I think that’s really big for him. It’s just his leadership out on the football field in this locker room. I think it’s critical, number one for us.”

Tracing Rocco Becht’s first offseason at Penn State

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Becht’s surgery on Dec. 12. That was a few days after Campbell was introduced as the new head coach at Penn State. Becht’s health did not come up at the head coach’s February news conference he held after welcoming the program’s transfer class and 2026 early enrollees. But, it did at his first media event of the spring.

“I think Rocco is a little bit ahead of schedule in terms of physically, he was able to get out and do some drill work today, some individual,” Campbell said on the first day of spring ball on March 24.

“I think the biggest thing for him is he won’t get live reps, but I think things like 7-on-7, 3-over-2, routes on air, I think he’s going to get a lot of that work, which will be really, really good for him. He’s been throwing now for a little over three weeks, which has been really great for him.”

Becht threw for the first time since the surgery in late February. The amount of work he can do has only increased since then, and it’ll continue to rise through the end of drills next week.

“The process has been going really well,” Becht said in February. “Shoulders feeling great. Right shoulders fully healthy. And left shoulder is almost there. “I’m expecting to be in play time for over half of spring ball.”

Now that Penn State is at that point, the recovery has gone more or less as the quarterback and his coaches said it would. Because of it, Becht will be ready to “rock and roll,” as Campbell said Tuesday, when the Lions open their 2026 season against Marshall on Sept. 5.

