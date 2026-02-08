Penn State’s rally undone by defensive breakdown in loss to USC

Penn State’s rally undone by defensive breakdown in loss to USCby: Nate Bauer19 minutes agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppFeb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) attempts a three-point shot as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesPenn State erased a late deficit but couldn’t get a final stop to force overtime, falling 77-75 to USC at the Bryce Jordan Center.