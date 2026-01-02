Penn State RB Quinton Martin will be back with the Lions in 2026
Running back Quinton Martin, one of Penn State’s top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, will be returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2026 season.
A four-star recruit from Pennsylvania, Martin finished as a Top 100 prospect coming out of Belle Vernon High School. However, in his two years in State College, Martin has only played sparingly, totaling 50 snaps last season, most of which were on special teams. Penn State limited him to just four games to preserve his redshirt. He played even fewer snaps during the 2025 season, but was also injured during the season-opening games against Nevada and Florida International. However, in the Pinstripe Bowl, he rushed for over 100 yards.
Throughout his recruitment, Martin totaled more than 20 offers, most of which came between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Penn State was one of the first schools to make that move, offering him in April 2021. He took multiple visits to many of the region’s top schools over a two-year span, including Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He also showed serious interest in Florida State and Miami.
During his time at Belle Vernon, Martin totaled 3,863 yards rushing and another 1,438 yards receiving, scoring 82 touchdowns. He also propelled his high school to new heights, winning back-to-back PIAA state championships the past two seasons.
Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleyea
K Ryan Barker
OT Garrett Sexton
S Dejuan Lane
LB Tony Rojas
DE Max Granville
WR Koby Howard
LB Alex Tatsch
CB Daryus Dixson
OL Chimdy Onoh
K Ryan Barker
S Vaboue Toure
DE Yvan Kemajou
Planned transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’Ven Williams
QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
WR Josiah Brown
CB Lamont Payne Jr.
RB Cam Wallace
OL Eagan Boyer