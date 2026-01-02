Penn State RB Quinton Martin will be back with the Lions in 2026

Running back Quinton Martin, one of Penn State’s top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, will be returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2026 season.

A four-star recruit from Pennsylvania, Martin finished as a Top 100 prospect coming out of Belle Vernon High School. However, in his two years in State College, Martin has only played sparingly, totaling 50 snaps last season, most of which were on special teams. Penn State limited him to just four games to preserve his redshirt. He played even fewer snaps during the 2025 season, but was also injured during the season-opening games against Nevada and Florida International. However, in the Pinstripe Bowl, he rushed for over 100 yards.

Throughout his recruitment, Martin totaled more than 20 offers, most of which came between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Penn State was one of the first schools to make that move, offering him in April 2021. He took multiple visits to many of the region’s top schools over a two-year span, including Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He also showed serious interest in Florida State and Miami.

During his time at Belle Vernon, Martin totaled 3,863 yards rushing and another 1,438 yards receiving, scoring 82 touchdowns. He also propelled his high school to new heights, winning back-to-back PIAA state championships the past two seasons.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleyea

K Ryan Barker

OT Garrett Sexton

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

LB Alex Tatsch

CB Daryus Dixson

OL Chimdy Onoh

S Vaboue Toure

DE Yvan Kemajou

Planned transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

WR Josiah Brown

CB Lamont Payne Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

OL Eagan Boyer