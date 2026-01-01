Penn State receiver Jeff Exinor Jr., plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Penn State football receiver Jeff Exinor Jr., is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he said on Thursday. The freshman was in State College for only one season.
“I want to start off and take a moment to thank everyone in the Penn State community,” Exinor wrote. “During my time there I met nothing but friendly people who wholeheartedly wanted to support my goals and aspirations. Nothing could truly express my gratitude towards those in Happy Valley. I also want to thank my coaches and teammates.
“Through all the noise we were able to find ways to enjoy the game and each other’s company. I’m honored to be able to call you guys my brothers and I’m glad I got the chance to fight alongside you guys. After some long talks with my family and the man above, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Exinor picked Penn State over Maryland and Virginia Tech. A Rivals Industry Rankings four-star recruit, he was just outside the Rivals300 and a top 50 recevier from Baltimore, Md.
