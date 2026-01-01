Penn State receiver Josiah Brown is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Penn State receiver Josiah Brown will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report. The Malverne, N.Y., native dealt with injuries for the majority of his time with the Nittany Lions. He suffered a long-term injury back in August that derailed his 2025 season before it even started. And, he arrived in State College after suffering a season-ending injury as a senior in high school.

“He’s been physically cleared for a while,” former Penn State coach James Franklin said in August of 2024. “But, this is his first major injury. So, there’s the mental aspect. I know talking to him in the weight room the other day, he’s finally at a point where he feels like, he said, ‘Coach, I’m 100 percent. I’m like, ‘100 percent?” He goes, ‘Yeah, 100 percent,’ like, he feels good. So that’s great going into camp. Real talented guy. It’s a shame that his senior year got cut short. So, it’s exciting having him back and seeing what he’ll do. And it’s great that he feels, mentally and physically, 100 percent going into camp.”

Despite being back on the practice field, Brown did not see the game field in 2024. In the end, he will never end up seeing it at Penn State. He will have at least three years of eligibility left at his next stop. And, it could be four depending on whether or not he applies for and gets a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA for the 2025 season.

Read Josiah Brown’s statement

“I want to begin by expressing my appreciation to everyone within the Penn State community. From the moment I arrived, I was surrounded by genuine people who consistently supported my dreams and pushed me to be my best. My time in Happy Valley is something I’ll always be thankful for.

“I am forever grateful for my Coaches and Teammates. Through the ups and downs we stayed connected, competed and made memories that will last far beyond the field. The bonds we built mean more to me than words can explain and I’m grateful for every moment.

“After many heartfelt conversations with my family and putting my faith in God, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”