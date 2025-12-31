Penn State receiver Kaden Saunders to enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State receiver Kaden Saunders is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. The Ohio native is leaving the Lions after an injury-ravaged career in State College. He missed most of the 2024 season and all of the 2025 season due to injury. It should give him at least one additional season at the college level, if not two.

Saunders finishes his time as a Nittany Lion with just 17 receptions for 113 yards over 19 career games. He also served at times as the team’s punt returner, totaling 17 returns for 113 yards. Saunders is the third Penn State receiver to announce that he is leaving so far. He joins Anthony Ivey and Aaron Enterline in doing so as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Which Penn State players plan to enter the portal?

Saunders is the 13th Nittany Lion to make his portal plans clear. He joins the following Penn State players who already made a similar announcement earlier this year:

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

When does the portal actually open?

There is only one transfer portal window before the 2026 season. The NCAA voted to eliminate the spring window. That means the lone one is open Jan. 2 – 16 for players at schools who are not in the College Football Playoff title game. Members of those rosters will have a five-day window to enter the portal at the end of the season.

