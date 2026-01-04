Penn State receiver Tyseer Denmark is returning to the Nittany Lions in 2026, he announced on Sunday.

“they lost count tryna count me out, lets do it nittany nation #weback #weare,” Denmark wrote on Twitter.

The former On3 Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 did not crack the rotation in either of his two seasons in State College despite high hopes that he eventually would. But, the Philadelphia native and Imhotep Charter product believes his best chance to make an impact at this level is by sticking around.

Denmark us undoubtedly frustrated by his lack of playing time in State College so far. After taking just 43 snaps and catching two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2024, Denmark saw time in just eight games this fall. He finishes the year with two catches for 17 yards over just 28 snaps, per PFF.

After taking over in mid-October, interim head coach Terry Smith said he wanted to get both Denmark and freshman receiver Koby Howard more involved. But, that only ended up working out in the latter player’s favor.

“My job is to just try to change things up,” Smith said in October. “And you know, the success was the success that they had. I’m coming in with a new set of eyes and lenses to see this thing. I’ve seen Koby and Tyseer, because I coach the DBs, and I see them every day, and I know what they’re capable of. So, I’m going to give them a shot.”

Which Penn State players have announced their intent to return in 2026?

Twenty-nine Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players as of 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday:

Offense:



RB Quinton Martin

WR Koby Howard

WR Finn Furmanek

WR Peter Gonzalez

WR Tyseer Denmark



TE Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

K Ryan Barker

Defense:

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DE Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DT Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding



LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

CB Zion Tracy

S Vaboue Toure

S Dejuan Lane