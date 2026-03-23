Penn State Recruiting Intel: Top 15 national prospect visiting this weekend

Penn State will welcome one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s top overall prospects to campus this upcoming weekend in cornerback Nasir Richardson. A Class of 2028 recruit from Shabazz High School in Newark, N.J., Richardson made a massive move in the Rivals300 rankings Monday, climbing all the way to No. 12 overall nationally. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is now the third-ranked cornerback and No. 2 overall in New Jersey for the class. It’s early, of course, but if Richardson stays among the top-32 players in the country, he’ll eventually become a five-star player.

As a sophomore, Richardson totaled 35 tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions. He’s added nine new offers in the past two months, including Penn State’s new staff. Cal, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech have also offered in recent weeks. A a freshman last spring, Richardson put together some impressive testing numbers at the New Jersey Under Armour Camp, running a 4.6-second 40, a 4.09-second shuttle and a 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump

“Nasir Richardson is a talented twitchy two-way player for Newark (N.J.) Shabazz High School that excels at receiver and corner,” wrote Rivals national analyst Cody Belleaire. “He has a long and lean 6-foot frame with room to fill out and develop. Richardson scored five touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball and collected four interceptions as a defensive back during his sophomore season. He has the long speed to run with most receivers, paired with phenomenal short-area quickness and fluidity. Even for a longer defender, he has the hips and mirror ability to lock down underneath and intermediate routes. Richardson is also one of the younger prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle.”

Richardson isn’t the only Shabazz prospect expected to visit this weekend, as 2027 edge rusher Adekunbi Adetayo is also expected to meet with Matt Campbell and his staff. He also made a big move in last month’s updated 2027 Rivals300, climbing to No. 207 nationally and No. 4 in New Jersey. Both Adetayo and Richardson visited Duke, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest this past weekend.

Below is our updated list of expected visitors for Penn State’s three practices this week.

Expected March-April Visit Schedule

* Holds Penn State scholarship offer

BOLD – Recent Additions

Tuesday – March 24 – First Spring Practice

2027

Lundon Hampton – Ath. – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Kenowa Hills

Jon Sassic – OL – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Central Catholic

Landon Brown – K/P – Gibsonia, Pa. – Pine-Richland

Justice Hardy – RB – Reading, Pa. – Wilson

2028

Nick Anderson – OL – Vandergrift, Pa. – Kiski Area

Simon Numah – DE – Bronx, N.Y. – Tabor Academy

Thursday – March 26

2028

DJ Davis – Saf. – Middletown, Del. – Middletown *

Khalil Taylor – WR – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Pine-Richland *

Dominic Black – OL – New Madison, Ohio – Tri-Village

Drew Clancy – LB – Kennett Square, Pa. – Kennett

2028

James Armstrong – Ath. – Aliquippa, Pa. – Hopewell *

Jaden Jones – Ath. – East Pittsburgh, Pa. – Avonsworth

Andre Watson – Ath. – Coatesville, Pa. – Coatesville

Friday – Saturday | March 27-28

2027

Adekunbi Adetayo – DE – Newark, N.,J. Shabazz *

Isaiah Alvarez – WR – Ramsey, N.J. – Don Bosco Prep *

Mason Halliman – OL – Frankfort, Ill. – Lincoln-Way East *

Brandon Lockley – LB – Philadelphia, Pa. – St. Joseph’s Prep *

Cooper Ohnmacht – Saf. – Great Bend, Kan. – Great Bend *

Semajay Robinson – CB – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Dillard *

Zahmar Tookes – DE – Rochester, N.Y. – Brighton *

Rocco Griguoli – TE – Hazelton, Pa. – Marian Catholic

Will Wood – QB – Natick, Mass. – Xaverian Brothers

2028 & 2029

Deonte Flemings – DB – Erie, Pa. – McDowell (PSU Commit)

Samir Edwards – WR – Baltimore, Md. – St. Frances *

Arthur Jones – DE – Syracuse, N.Y. – Christian Brothers *

Langston Pridgeon – CB – Ashburn, Va. – Stone Bridge *

Nasir Richardson – CB – Newark, N.J. – Shabazz *

Ashton Chiles – LB – Olney, Md. – Good Counsel

Tyrie Davis-Winn – DL – Philadelphia, Pa. – Monsignor Bonner

Zehkiy DeJesus – WR – Richland, N.J. – St. Augustin Prep

Jeremiah Figaro – DE – Nashua, N.H. – Maiden Catholic

Wyatt Murrell – WR – Philadelphia, Pa. – Monsignor Bonner

Chaz Rosiles – WR – Beachwood, Ohio – Orange

Braden Shields – OL – Richland, N.J. – St. Augustin Prep

Matt Pangaro – QB – Watertown, Conn. – Taft School (2029)

Max Vendemia – WR – State College, Pa. – State College (2029)

Elijah White – Ath. – Richland, N.J. – St. Augustin Prep (2029)