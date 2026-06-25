Penn State recruiting: Where the Nittany Lions stand after landing Dhillon McGee

Penn State needed only a few days before again bolstering its recruiting Class of 2027. Wednesday evening, the Nittany Lions welcomed Dhillon McGee, just three days after the Sunday afternoon verbal pledge of Case Alexander.

McGee is a Rivals Industry three-star cornerback out of DeSoto, Texas. He’s ranked No. 449 nationally, the No. 44 cornerback prospect in the country, and the No. 55 prospect in Texas for the Class of 2027.

“They have a rich history of developing defensive backs to the league,” McGee told Rivals of his decision. “When I am there, they make me feel like family. That is why I can see calling that place home.

“I love the fan base there and the passion they have for the program. They talk about family when you are there, and that is how you are treated. Every time I go, they have different former players there that are revered in the city forever.”

With McGee’s commitment, Penn State’s Class of 2027 is now up to 22 members. The Nittany Lions are ranked 20th in the updated Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings, carrying a team score of 89.305 and a per-player average score of 88.41.

In the Big Ten, Penn State trails Ohio State (7th), Oregon (9th), USC (10th), Michigan (13th), UCLA (17th), and Nebraska (19th). Other conference programs currently carrying top-25 designations in the recruiting rankings are Washington (22nd) and Wisconsin (25th).

A rankings system designed to continuously reflect the changing landscape of national recruiting, the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings currently use 17 commitments in their formula as of Thursday morning. That represents an increase of one commitment since the Nittany Lions’ last pledge over the weekend.

Along with combining individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting services, the system compiles each program’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Four schools.

Also unique to the system, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantage of significantly larger classes. The model does not disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and instead provides a more accurate representation of a class’s overall talent and depth.

Matt Campbell describes early recruiting experience at Penn State this spring

Meeting with reporters this spring, new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell acknowledged progress made – and progress still to be made – as his program worked through the recruiting process in a new locale.

Following a 10-year stint at Iowa State, the Nittany Lions have needed to build new relationships, lean on familiar connections where appropriate, and make up ground while assembling their Class of 2027.

“I think again, for us, it’s no different than [how] you’re building your football program. You’re playing catch-up in some ways, in terms of your ’27 class. Because to me, no different than I said about spring practice, slow and right is critical,” he said. “It’s all about the human beings that we bring in here. And so I’m a huge person in relationships. Who fits Penn State? Who fits our culture? And so we’re going to do it slow and right. We’re going to make sure any young man that we try to bring in here is the right fit for our football program.

“Obviously, having the logo and the history of this place certainly gives you a great opportunity to recruit in this region, some of the best football in the entire world. And that part of it is rewarding.”

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