Penn State releases statement on the death of longtime Director of Athletic Medicine, Wayne Sebastianelli

Longtime Penn State football team doctor and the university’s Director of Athletic Medicine, Wayne Sebastianelli, has died. The university announced on Tuesday that Sebastianelli, 68, passed away on May 4. Additional details were not immediately available.

“From the moment I met Dr. Sebastianelli, I knew why so many in our community trusted and respected him,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “He was kind and caring, and widely recognized as a leader in his field. His contributions over more than 30 years at Penn State left an indelible mark on generations of our students, his colleagues, and many others in our community — from the sidelines, to the classroom, to the laboratory, and to the exam room. On behalf of the Penn State community, I want to express my deepest condolences to Michele and the rest of Dr. Sebastianelli’s family, and to thank them for sharing him with all of us.”

A Penn State alum, Sebastianelli is arguably best known for helping to handle the care of former Penn State defensive back Adam Taliaferro. The onetime Nittany Lion suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2000. But, thanks to the way Sebastianelli and the rest of the medical personnel on hand before and after he was hurt at Ohio State treated him, Taliaferro was able to lead the team out of the tunnel a season later in 2001.

“I can remember the play, I can remember the position of him lying on the field and I can remember turning to the trainer, George Salvaterra, and saying, ‘this is not a good situation,'” Sebastianelli told the official Penn State website in 2016.

Added Taliafaro:

“We would do six hours of therapy a day. My physical therapist became like my football coach and I just tried to go into every therapy session like I would go into football practice, where I had to just get a little bit better every day.”

However, that is hardly the only thing he’ll be remembered for. Sebastianelli graduated from Penn State in 1992. He was the football team physician for years, despite being reassigned to a different role between 2014 and 2019. His tenure with Penn State Athletics stretches more than 30 years. You can read about all of his accomplishments, accolades, and more here.

“Dr. Sebastianelli embodied the very best of Penn State,” the school’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Patrick Kraft, said in a statement. “He cared deeply for our student-athletes as individuals, always prioritizing their health, safety and well-being above all else. His influence on our athletics community was extraordinary.

“Through his compassion, expertise and steadfast dedication, he shaped generations of Nittany Lions and touched lives far beyond our athletic programs, reaching every part of our University and community. He had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel seen, valued and cared for. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all who were fortunate to know him as a friend.”

Read Penn State Director of Athletic Medicine Wayne Sebastianelli’s official school bio

You can read it below, courtesy of Penn State Athletics:

“Wayne J. Sebastianelli is the Associate Chief Medical Officer for Penn State Health, Centre County Region, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University Park Regional Campus, Kalenak Professor in Orthopaedics, Medical Director at Penn State Sports Medicine, and the Director of Athletic Medicine at Penn State University. He is also the Chief of Staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center and Mount Nittany Surgical Center. He received his B.A. (1979) in Biology and Anthropology, Magna Cum Laude, and M.D. with honors (1983) from the University of Rochester. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency in 1988 and completed his sports medicine fellowship at Hershey Medical Center in 1989. He became board certified in 1991 in Orthopaedic Surgery. In 2007, Dr. Sebastianelli received his Subspecialty Certificate in Sports Medicine, the very first year it was created, the culmination of a rigorous evaluation and testing procedure recognizing excellence in his specialty.

“Dr. Sebastianelli’s research and teaching interests are in Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine. His clinical interests are in Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Hand and Ligament Surgery. Dr. Sebastianelli has served as a principle and co-investigator for several NIH grants including Investigation of Athletes at Risk for Traumatic Brain Injuries. Dr. Sebastianelli has coauthored several books, including Foundations of Sports-Related Brain Injuries and Concussion in Athletics: From Brain to Behavior. He has also published more than 85 articles in multiple peer-reviewed journals.”



