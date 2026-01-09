Penn State report card: Grading the Lions at midway mark of the the 2026 transfer portal window

Penn State report card: Grading the Lions at midway mark of the the 2026 transfer portal windowby: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickelRead In AppIowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) hands off to Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn ImagesPenn State starts Friday, and ends the first half of its transfer portal pursuits, with 28 commitments. What grade do Matt Campbell and co., get so far?