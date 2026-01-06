Penn State reportedly adding MAC school assistant to Matt Campbell's first staff

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 6 include a reported new hire for Matt Campbell, headlines of the day, and more.

FootballScoop reports that the Lions will hire the current Central Michigan running backs coach Sheldon Croney Jr. to be the assistant running backs coach in State College. The outlet reports that he’d essentially be switching roles with former Penn State assistant running backs coach Charles Walker, who is said to be taking Croney’s spot at CMU.

Croney, who spent the 2025 season with the Chippewas, played under Campbell at Iowa State and also served as a Cyclones graduate assistant in 2023 and 2024. As a player, he totaled 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Who Croney’s boss will be at Penn State is not yet clear. Campbell has not yet hired a full-time running backs coach. It’s the only position coach spot he has to fill for his first staff to be complete. At this point in time, the rest of the staff on offense includes coordinator and tigh ends coach Taylor Mouser, receivers coach Noah Pauley, and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s been very pleasant for me and my family since we’ve been here. I’ve only been here half the day. We got a little more to go. They’ve been treating me well and I think they have a good chance with me.”

–Former NC State receiver Noah Rogers on the start of his PSU official visit.

