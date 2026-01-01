Penn State reserve offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh returning for 2026 season
Penn State offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh announced on social media that he’s staying in Happy Valley with the Nittany Lions. The 6-5, 320-pound interior lineman was a late addition to the Class of 2023 and is now one of just two linemen left from the rising senior class heading into 2026. The top two recruits from that cycle, five-star J’ven Williams and four-star Alex Birchmeier, both announced their intentions to transfer ahead of the transfer portal’s opening on Jan. 2. However, the star offensive lineman from that group, starter Anthony Donkoh, also announced his decision to return earlier in the week.
Onoh has played just 38 snaps in three seasons as a reserve offensive lineman in Penn State’s veteran-heavy offensive line room. The Maryland native committed to Penn State in the second signing period of the 2023 recruiting cycle as a high-upside prospect out of Dundalk High School in rural Maryland.
Onoh had a core special teams role this past season under returning special teams coach Justin Lustig.
Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleya
S Dejuan Lane
DE Max Granville
LB Tony Rojas
CB Audavion Colllins
Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’ven Williams