Penn State reserve offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh returning for 2026 season

Penn State offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh announced on social media that he’s staying in Happy Valley with the Nittany Lions. The 6-5, 320-pound interior lineman was a late addition to the Class of 2023 and is now one of just two linemen left from the rising senior class heading into 2026. The top two recruits from that cycle, five-star J’ven Williams and four-star Alex Birchmeier, both announced their intentions to transfer ahead of the transfer portal’s opening on Jan. 2. However, the star offensive lineman from that group, starter Anthony Donkoh, also announced his decision to return earlier in the week.

Onoh has played just 38 snaps in three seasons as a reserve offensive lineman in Penn State’s veteran-heavy offensive line room. The Maryland native committed to Penn State in the second signing period of the 2023 recruiting cycle as a high-upside prospect out of Dundalk High School in rural Maryland.

Onoh had a core special teams role this past season under returning special teams coach Justin Lustig.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

DE Max Granville

LB Tony Rojas

CB Audavion Colllins

Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’ven Williams