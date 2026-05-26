Penn State roster reintroduction: No. 0 Jahmir Joseph

More than any year in recent memory, the 2026 version of Penn State football is sure to have fans reaching for their rosters when it takes the field in the fall. The newest version of the Nittany Lions features just 49 players who have suited up in the blue and white prior to this spring, as a massive roster churn took place following the transition of James Franklin to Matt Campbell. This offseason, we’ll do our best to refresh Penn State fans on who the names are under the helmet and how much they may see them this fall.