Penn State roster reintroduction: No. 7 Alex Manske

Penn State roster reintroduction: No. 7 Alex Manskeby: Sean Fitz55 minutes agoSeanFitzOn3Read In AppNov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Alex Manske (7) runs with the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesIowa quarterback Alex Manske was the jewel of Matt Campbell's Class of 2025 at Iowa State. An Elite 11 finalist and a Top 100 prospect by Rivals, Manske immediately assumed the backup role in Ames.