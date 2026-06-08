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Penn State roster reintroduction: No. 7 Alex Manske

Fitz headshot croppedby: Sean Fitz55 minutes agoSeanFitzOn3
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Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Alex Manske (7) runs with the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Iowa quarterback Alex Manske was the jewel of Matt Campbell's Class of 2025 at Iowa State. An Elite 11 finalist and a Top 100 prospect by Rivals, Manske immediately assumed the backup role in Ames.

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