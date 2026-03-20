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Penn State roster update: Offensive weight changes ahead of spring practice

Fitz headshot croppedby: Sean Fitz48 minutes agoSeanFitzOn3
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Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins. (Pickel/BWI)

Penn State updated its official roster on Friday ahead of spring practice, which will kick off next week under Matt Campbell. While numbers were the focus of the last roster update, this time around, the Nittany Lions posted new weights for their players on campus. Who moved the most in the offseason? Here's a look at where Penn State's offensive players are slotted for the spring and how much weight they've added or lost since the last official roster update.

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