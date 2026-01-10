Penn State running back Cam Wallace reverses field, set for return in 2026

Penn State has watched 49 players from its 2025 roster enter the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2. Apparently, the portal isn’t a one-way street for new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell. On Saturday, redshirt junior running back Cam Wallace announced that he would be withdrawing from the portal and returning to Happy Valley.

Wallace is the first Penn State player to reverse course and return for the spring semester. The Georgia native was a member of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2023, but has battled injuries over the last two years and played in just four games this fall.

After redshirting his first season on campus, Wallace appeared in three games during the 2024 season, including a nine-carry, 24-yard performance against West Virginia. He then had nine carries for 39 yards against Kent State, only to suffer a season-ending leg injury in that game. Wallace returned for his redshirt sophomore season but carried just six times for 23 yards. His season highlight came on a 12-yard catch in the season opener against Nevada, as he hurdled a Wolf Pack defender for a first down late in the game.

"That's a familiar number, you just gotta do it backward." — Gary Danielson



What a hurdle by Cam Wallace pic.twitter.com/osqgq5yV4A — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 30, 2025

Coming out of Montgomery County High School, Wallace was a late riser, picking up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Washington State in September of his senior season. He went on to earn over a dozen offers total, with Penn State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia all showing serious interest.

As a senior, he totaled 1,221 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns. In addition to earning a three-star rating, Wallace earned a host of awards, including All-Region Player of the Year. He also ran a 10.56-second 100-meter in spring 2022.

Penn State’s running back room coming together for 2026

The Nittany Lions had a massive clear-out in the backfield after the 2025 season due to a couple of different reasons. Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton were out of eligibility, and time was also up for walk-ons Tyler Holzworth and Amiel Davis. Then, Wallace, redshirt sophomore Corey Smith and eventually redshirt freshman Jabree Coleman announced they were entering the portal.

Penn State picked up a pair of signings in the transfer portal this month in former Iowa State starter Carson Hansen and Ohio State transfer James Peoples. Redshirt junior Quinton Martin announced his return last week, and redshirt freshman Tikey Hayes followed with his own announcement this week. The Nittany Lions also picked up a high school commitment from State College High product D’Antae Sheffey this week.

With the news of Wallace returning, Penn State has amply replenished its room on the 2026 roster with six scholarship running backs.

Carson Hansen – Senior

James Peoples – Junior

Cam Wallace — RS Junior

Quinton Martin Jr. – RS Sophomore

Tikey Hayes – RS Freshman

D’Antae Sheffey – Freshman

Can’t keep up with all the twists and turns of the Transfer Portal? Check out the BWI Roster and Portal Hot Board. Want Penn State news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and never miss a thing!