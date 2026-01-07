Penn State running back Jabree Coleman will enter the NCAA transfer portal

Running back Jabree Coleman is entering the NCAA transfer portal after just one season at Penn State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. A Rivals Industry Rankings four-star recruit, the Philadelphia native was a top 350 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 24 player at his position. He committed to the Nittany Lions in June of 2024 before arriving on campus at the same time a year later. It, combined with Tuesday’s news, means his stay in State College was a short one.

“I think he’s an every-down back,” Imhotep running backs coach Michael Gandy said of Coleman. “He blocks well and set the tone for us in that state championship game, at least offensively, with a great block on the first play of the game to lead through for our quarterback at the time, Mikal Davis. He also catches the ball well out of the backfield. I think he also has great vision and is patient.

“I also believe that, later on in the year, as it gets colder, he becomes even more important because he runs well between the tackles. He keeps a low pad level and it allows us to control the game. You saw that in the same championship game. I believe he carried the ball 28 times. That was big for us.”

Coleman is the third running back and 47th player from the 2025 Penn State team to enter the portal since it opened back on Jan. 2.

See the full list of Penn State players in the NCAA transfer portal

As of 7:38 p.m. ET Tuesday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 46 players. It is as follows:

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer–

Jaxon Smolik



Running Back



Cam Wallace

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman



Wide Receiver



Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Tight End



Joey Schlaffer

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh



Offensive Line



TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida

Brady O’Hara

Defensive End



Chaz Coleman

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle



Xavier Gilliam

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika



Linebacker



Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie

Anthony Speca

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell



Cornerback:



AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Clemson

Lamont Payne Jr.

Kenny Woseley



Safety



Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack

Kolin Dinkins