Penn State running back Jabree Coleman will enter the NCAA transfer portal
Running back Jabree Coleman is entering the NCAA transfer portal after just one season at Penn State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. A Rivals Industry Rankings four-star recruit, the Philadelphia native was a top 350 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 24 player at his position. He committed to the Nittany Lions in June of 2024 before arriving on campus at the same time a year later. It, combined with Tuesday’s news, means his stay in State College was a short one.
“I think he’s an every-down back,” Imhotep running backs coach Michael Gandy said of Coleman. “He blocks well and set the tone for us in that state championship game, at least offensively, with a great block on the first play of the game to lead through for our quarterback at the time, Mikal Davis. He also catches the ball well out of the backfield. I think he also has great vision and is patient.
“I also believe that, later on in the year, as it gets colder, he becomes even more important because he runs well between the tackles. He keeps a low pad level and it allows us to control the game. You saw that in the same championship game. I believe he carried the ball 28 times. That was big for us.”
Top 10
- 1Hot
Portal Notebook
Breaking down RB room
- 2New
PSU & the Portal
Names and destinations
- 3Hot
Alex McPhearson
Meet new PSU portal pickup
- 4
Keanu Williams
New commit
- 5
Armstrong Nnodim
Picks the Lions
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Coleman is the third running back and 47th player from the 2025 Penn State team to enter the portal since it opened back on Jan. 2.
See the full list of Penn State players in the NCAA transfer portal
As of 7:38 p.m. ET Tuesday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 46 players. It is as follows:
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer–
Jaxon Smolik
Running Back
Cam Wallace
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida
Brady O’Hara
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell
Cornerback:
AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Lamont Payne Jr.
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins