Penn State running back Tikey Hayes set for 2026 return

Penn State running back Tikey Hayes will return to the Nittany Lions for the 2026 season, he announced on Wednesday. The Aliquippa, Pa., native played in just one game in 2025 – the Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson in December. He recorded three carries for 18 yards.

A former four-star prospect by Rivals/On3, Hayes arrived on campus last December to practice with the team during its College Football Playoff run. He made a strong impression on both his coaches and his teammates, and that continued into spring practice. In fact, at one point, there was talk that Hayes could emerge as the team’s third running back this past season behind Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.

“Hayes is quite talented, that’s from program sources and our eyes alike,” wrote BWI’s Sean Fitz back in April, leading into the Blue White Game. He’s a natural runner and physical for a freshman. It would not be a shock if he broke off a few this weekend. Hayes has worked his way right into the mix for the third job, though it’s still a decent-sized gap between the two starters and the rest.”

Penn State running back Quinton Martin, another Pittsburgh-area product, announced his return for 2026 last week. The Nittany Lions have since picked up commitments from former Iowa State running back Carson Hansen and former Ohio State tailback James Peoples.

Hayes flashed his potential again during his first preseason camp, but program sources also noted that there was still work to do on and off the field to get where he needed to be to break into the rotation. Hayes was then listed as out for Penn State’s games against Ohio State and Nebraska late in the season.

After leading Aliquippa to a state championship in 2023, Hayes missed time during his senior season. In five games played, he totaled 95 carries for 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his prep career, he finished as one of the WPIAL’s all-time leading rushers with over 7,000 yards and 95 touchdowns. He was a three-time Fab 22 selection by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.