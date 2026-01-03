Penn State safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter enters NCAA transfer portal
Penn State redshirt freshman safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The Jacksonville, Fla., Mandarin High product played in seven games in 2024 as a true freshman, but most of those came in the postseason, which allowed him to preserve a year of eligibility. He then won a starting spot coming out of preseason camp this summer, but lost it to King Mack in September after just two games.
“I think Belgrave is going to still help us this year,” Penn State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter said in October. “He is playing quite a few reps each game. It’s tough when you lose your job. Every day, you’re at PSU, you have to compete for your job every day and every week. He buried his head and is still working hard in practice.”
Belgrave-Shorter did miss some time this season due to injury, as well. He netted 14 tackles over nine games. His 144 snaps on the season ranked fifth among Penn State safeties during the regular season, per PFF. The news comes just a day after former Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was announced as Tennessee’s new position coach.
Belgrave-Shorter has three years of eligibility left. A three-star in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the Class of 2024, ‘ABS’ picked the Lions over Miami, South Carolina and UCF, among others. He’s now the 31st player from Penn State’s 2025 roster that’s entered the portal.
Tracking Penn State’s roster movement
* As of 1:00 pm ET on Jan. 3.
Confirmed will stay at Penn State
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleyea
K Ryan Barker
OT Garrett Sexton
S Dejuan Lane
LB Tony Rojas
DE Max Granville
WR Koby Howard
LB Alex Tatsch
CB Daryus Dixson
OL Chimdy Onoh
K Ryan Barker
S Vaboue Toure
DE Yvan Kemajou
RB Quinton Martin
OL Henry Boehme
WR Finn Furmanek
TE Brian Kortovich
WR Peter Gonzalez
DT De’Andre Cook
DL Liam Andrews
DE Mason Robinson
Penn State players in the transfer portal
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’Ven Williams
QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
WR Josiah Brown
CB Lamont Payne Jr.
RB Cam Wallace
OL Eagan Boyer
QB Jaxon Smolik
RB Corey Smith
S Karson Kiesewetter
S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter