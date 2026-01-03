Penn State safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter enters NCAA transfer portal

Penn State redshirt freshman safety Antoine Belgrave-Shorter has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The Jacksonville, Fla., Mandarin High product played in seven games in 2024 as a true freshman, but most of those came in the postseason, which allowed him to preserve a year of eligibility. He then won a starting spot coming out of preseason camp this summer, but lost it to King Mack in September after just two games.

“I think Belgrave is going to still help us this year,” Penn State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter said in October. “He is playing quite a few reps each game. It’s tough when you lose your job. Every day, you’re at PSU, you have to compete for your job every day and every week. He buried his head and is still working hard in practice.”

Belgrave-Shorter did miss some time this season due to injury, as well. He netted 14 tackles over nine games. His 144 snaps on the season ranked fifth among Penn State safeties during the regular season, per PFF. The news comes just a day after former Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was announced as Tennessee’s new position coach.

Belgrave-Shorter has three years of eligibility left. A three-star in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the Class of 2024, ‘ABS’ picked the Lions over Miami, South Carolina and UCF, among others. He’s now the 31st player from Penn State’s 2025 roster that’s entered the portal.

Tracking Penn State’s roster movement

* As of 1:00 pm ET on Jan. 3.

Confirmed will stay at Penn State

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleyea

K Ryan Barker

OT Garrett Sexton

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

LB Alex Tatsch

CB Daryus Dixson

OL Chimdy Onoh

K Ryan Barker

S Vaboue Toure

DE Yvan Kemajou

RB Quinton Martin

OL Henry Boehme

WR Finn Furmanek

TE Brian Kortovich

WR Peter Gonzalez

DT De’Andre Cook

DL Liam Andrews

DE Mason Robinson



Penn State players in the transfer portal

​TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

WR Josiah Brown

CB Lamont Payne Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

OL Eagan Boyer

QB Jaxon Smolik

RB Corey Smith

S Karson Kiesewetter

S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter