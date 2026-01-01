Penn State safety Dejuan Lane is returning to the Nittany Lions in 2026

Penn State safety Dejuan Lane will be back with the Nittany Lions in 2026, he announced on Thursday. The Class of 2024 signee from Baltimore, Md., is going into his third season in State College.

“Rather drown with my guys before I ever jump ship,” Lane wrote on Twitter.

Added new Penn State secondary coach Deon Brommfield: “Let’s Work!!” with a photo of a Nittany Lion face.

Lane was on the field for 290 snaps in 2024, per PFF. That was third most among safeties. He started against Nebraska, Northwestern, and Clemson this season, which was his second with the Nittany Lions. Lane finished the year with 29 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, and a pass breakup. He will be in contention to start in 2026 with Zakee Wheatley leaving for the NFL Draft.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

Matt Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.

Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor