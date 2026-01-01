Penn State safety Dejuan Lane is returning to the Nittany Lions in 2026
Penn State safety Dejuan Lane will be back with the Nittany Lions in 2026, he announced on Thursday. The Class of 2024 signee from Baltimore, Md., is going into his third season in State College.
“Rather drown with my guys before I ever jump ship,” Lane wrote on Twitter.
Added new Penn State secondary coach Deon Brommfield: “Let’s Work!!” with a photo of a Nittany Lion face.
Lane was on the field for 290 snaps in 2024, per PFF. That was third most among safeties. He started against Nebraska, Northwestern, and Clemson this season, which was his second with the Nittany Lions. Lane finished the year with 29 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, and a pass breakup. He will be in contention to start in 2026 with Zakee Wheatley leaving for the NFL Draft.
Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleya
S Dejuan Lane
