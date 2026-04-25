Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley is off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft; which team will he play for first?

Zakee Wheatley is officially the third Penn State safety to go in the NFL Draft over the last two seasons. The former Nittany Lion is a fifth-round pick of the Panthers in the 2026 pro selection process. Carolina took him with the No. 151 overall selection.

Wheatley follows in the footsteps of KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed, who went in Rounds 3 and 6 last year, respectively. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Crofton, Md., native started 28 games over the last two seasons. He had a team-high three interceptions in 2024 in addition to 96 tackles and four pass breakups. He took home All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last year after making 74 stops and snaring one interception.

“Wheatley is a long, athletic safety whose career arc shows steady development,” Lance Zierlein writes in a scouting report for NFL.com. “He played with better decisiveness and route recognition from man and zone looks in 2025.

“He’s rangy with the ability to play over the top or close quickly to limit run-after-catch. Physicality near the line is average, but he competes and stays in the fight. His tackle radius is wide, but he needs cleaner pursuit angles and better play strength to limit missed tackles. Wheatley is still improving and should check in as a Day 2 pick with the potential to develop into a solid starter.”

Wheatley joins Vega Ioane (Round 1), Drew Allar (3), Drew Shelton (4), and Dani Dennis-Sutton (4) in being drafted so far.

More on new Penn State NFL Draft pick Zakee Wheatley

Speaking at Penn State Pro Day back in March, Wheatley reflected on his time in State College and what lies ahead.

“Been a lot of work to get here, a lot of efforts from my family, friends, trainers, just as much as it is for me as my family,” he said, according to The Daily Collegian. “There’s been a lot of sacrifices my way as well as my family. So knowing I can finally get the chance to achieve that dream and get my career started means a lot.”

Wheatley’s career is starting now. He will report to rookie minicamp in early May. And, after that, he will continue working toward finding a spot on the field in the NFL this fall.

“Wheatley is an alert, fluid athlete who can be versatile in the passing game and productive as a key-and-drive defender,” Dane Brugler writes in his The Beast draft guide for The Athletic. “He has starting potential in a zone scheme, preferably with a two-high foundation but also offers nickel and dime flexibility.”



