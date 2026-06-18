Penn State schedule makes Lions' 2026 projection 'interesting,' top CFB analyst says: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 18 include more talk about the team’s 2026 opponents, headlines of the day, and more. Bill Bender of the Sporting News ranks the Lions’ schedule as the Big Ten’s easiest in a fresh set of preseason rankings.

“The Nittany Lions do not have to play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon,” Bender writes. Using a formula that combined the Sporting News’ post-spring top 25 with whether games between ranked schools come at home or on the road, the Lions ended up with just 35 points. The team with the next ‘easiest’ schedule, Illinois, has 47 points.

“That’s a huge break for Penn State, which faces USC at home and has road trips to Michigan and Washington,” Bender continues. “The Nittany Lions have lost four of the last five meetings against the Wolverines at the Big House.”

You can read the full rankings here.

Elsewhere, ESPN’s Bill Connelly put out his Big Ten preview on Wednesday. He makes note of the Lions’ 2026 slate of games in his projections for the year, as well.

“Penn State’s projection becomes even more interesting when you realize how much easier the Nittany Lions’ schedule is than the other teams in their general light heavyweight class,” Connelly writes. “The Big Ten has 10 projected top-40 teams, and PSU plays only three of them while Washington plays six and Michigan, USC and Iowa each play five. If we end up with a dark horse team threatening the top three, schedule strength might play a major role.”

You can read his full preview here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

How Matt Campbell turned Penn State football’s whirlwind transition into a rallying point: Bauer, BWI



Penn State adds veteran guard Dasonte Bowen to 2026-27 roster: Bauer, BWI



Four-star linebacker set to visit Penn State on Friday: Snyder, BWI



Ranking the 2026 Penn State football opponents by difficulty: Why Purdue checks in as the easiest Big Ten foe: Pickel, BWI



Grading Penn State’s 2027 Offensive Recruiting Class: Every Position Group, Based on Film: Carr, BWI



Final X match order: When will Penn State wrestlers be on the mat Friday in Newark?: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“You want to be able to win at the highest level. And you want to have this ability to sustain it. To compete with great consistency at the highest level. I think the more that our world continues to change, that takes the right opportunity, because I think there are some places where you’re just not going to have the ability and the resources to be able to do that with consistency.”

PSU coach Matt Campbell to BWI’s Nate Bauer.

