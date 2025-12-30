Penn State set to get a big piece back in 2026 in OL Anthony Donkoh

Penn State’s roster in Matt Campbell’s first season as head coach got a big boost on Tuesday, as starting offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh announced that he will be returning to the Nittany Lions for his senior season. Donkoh started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2025, playing both right guard and right tackle. He was the lone returning starter for Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson on Saturday.

“This past year has been nothing short of a blessing,” Donkoh wrote in a social media post. “Through the adversity, trials and challenges we faced both as a team and individually, God has remained faithful through it all.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach [James] Franklin, Coach [Phil] Trautwein and the entire coaching staff for everything they have poured into my life over the past three years. You have each played an instrumental role in my development as a man, and I truly wish y’all continued success in your careers.

“That being said, it is a great honor to announce that I will be staying at Penn State for the 2026 season!!! I have full confidence in Coach Campbell, Coach [Ryan] Clanton and the rest of the staff, and I believe they will help restore Penn State’s tradition of excellence while continuing to support my growth to be the man that God has called me to be!”

Donkoh a top retention priority for Penn State

Donkoh was highlighted as a top priority to bring back for Penn State, which will undergo a roster facelift this offseason thanks to departures and the coaching change. On Monday, junior offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and redshirt freshman tackle Owen Aliciene also announced their intentions to return in 2026.

The Aldie (Va.) Lightridge product has started 21 games over the last two seasons. He was Penn State’s starter at right tackle for most of the 2024 season before suffering a knee injury. Despite some rust to start the season, Donkoh settled in as a versatile piece. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack this season.

“I learned that I have more to give than I personally thought I could. So it really pushed me to, like, try some new things out that I wouldn’t have if I wasn’t dealing with the thing I was dealing with at the moment,” he said.

Talk about it in the Lions Den!