Penn State set to hold Lift For Life on July 1; what time will it start? Autograph session details and more

Penn State football will hold Lift for Life, its longtime fundraiser to support the rare disease community, in less than a month. The date for this year’s event, which is the 23rd all-time, is July 1. The action will begin at 9 a.m. ET. Competitions pitting players on offense against those on defense will take place on the outdoor practice fields between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall.

“I’m excited to participate in Lift for Life, which is Uplifting Athletes’ signature event held by student-athletes at colleges and universities across the country,” Penn State redshirt senior Dominic Rulli wrote on Twitter. “We are sporting and building a community for those impacted by rare disease.”

He added on Lift for Life’s fundraising website, PledgeIt:

“The challenges faced by the rare disease community are bigger than any one individual, team, or organization can tackle alone. I take pride in the opportunity to shine a spotlight on rare diseases and support Uplifting Athletes so that no person feels alone.

Please support my team with a donation. Every dollar counts! Thank you.”

Fans can donate to the team’s goal of raising $25,000 this year by clicking here.

More details on the 2026 Penn State Lift for Life

Penn State football put out a news release with the following information about this year’s fundraiser:

“The event is open to the public. Fans should enter from the University Drive side of Holuba Hall. There is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for kids upon entry to support the Penn State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes. Proceeds will benefit the rare disease community. Parking is available at the Bryce Jordan Center East Lot. Fans will be required to pay for parking via the HonkMobile app.

“Penn State Football squad members will participate in the Penn State Lift for Life, and a 15-minute autograph session with the squad will follow the event. All proceeds from the Penn State Chapter’s 23rd annual Lift for Life support Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to life skills development, patient-focused programs and rare disease research.”

Life for Life dates back to 2003. It has raised more than $1.5 million since then. Uplifting Athletes, which started at Penn State and now runs similar events at colleges across the country. It has raised more than $8 million over its lifetime for the rare disease community.

More information about the 2026 Penn State Lift for Life is on the program’s official website.