Penn State set to host coveted transfer offensive lineman on Thursday

Penn State set to host coveted transfer offensive lineman on Thursdayby: Sean Fitz2 hours agoSeanFitzOn3Read In AppIowa State Cyclones offensive line coach Ryan Clanton talks to players during the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORKPenn State has hosted potential newcomers since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, and on Thursday the Nittany Lions will host a coveted offensive lineman.