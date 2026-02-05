Penn State set to lose receivers coach Noah Pauley to a job in the NFL, reports say

On Wednesday, Penn State receivers coach Noah Pauley sat at a table in the Beaver Stadium recruiting lounge and discussed coming to State College with Matt Campbell and shared initial thoughts on his position group ahead of winter workouts. But, by Thursday morning, reports surfaced that he would be leaving the Lions.

Pauley is expected to be the Green Bay Packers’ new wide receivers coach. CBS Sports first reported the news. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed it.

Speaking just hours before his departure was reported, Pauley said that, after spending all of January on the road recruiting, he was looking forward to spending more time with his players. However, someone else will now be tasked with doing that.

“My focus is just trying to get around the guys as much as possible and continue to, like, find ways to mesh as a team, have those guys build confidence in themselves and what we’re doing offensively, and giving small doses, and just make sure that they feel comfort on us, and then we can start to grow our relationship even more and more,” Pauley said. “And everyone wants to get into football as soon as you can. But we also think it’s really important to make sure we know they know who we are, we know who they are, and just continue to build that.”

Pauley came to Penn State with a strong track record of developing pass catchers. Current Houston Texans receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are products of Pauley’s tutelage at Iowa State. And, current Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watkins worked under the Duluth, Minnesota native at North Dakota State.

Pauley will not be the first staff departure of the Campbell era. But, he is obviously the first. And now Campbell must go about replacing him.

Penn State does not have an assistant wide receivers coach on staff. But, senior offensive analyst Jake Landry is a logical promotion candidate if Matt Campbell wanted to go in that direction. Current Nittany Lions quarterbacks coach Jake Waters also spent three seasons coaching receivers at UTEP. But, he seems locked into his current role.

Campbell could always choose to make an outside hire to replace Pauley, of course. But, it’s a difficult time of year to find a fit. The coaching carousel, aside from some NFL jobs, is mostly closed.