Penn State signees set for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic; Mitchell Mesenbrink has big Hodge Trophy fan vote lead

Two future Penn State wrestlers will finish their high school careers by competing in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Saturday. The 52nd installment of the annual all-star event will see Nittany Lion Class of 2026 signee Elijah Brown compete for Team PA at 215 pounds, while classmate Jayden James of Delbarton, N.J., will be on the mat for Team USA at 160 pounds.

Brown, who won his second PIAA state title earlier this month, will take on Arizona State commit Kal-el Fluckiger, who is No. 3 in MatScout’s 215-pound rankings. The Nittany Lion is No. 18 in the same rankings. Once a Pitt commit, the Belle Vernon standout backed away from that pledge in October before signing with head coach Cael Sanderson’s team in November. Fluckiger, meanwhile, committed to the Sun Devils in October and signed in November.

“I think as the days went on, weeks went on, I just started to have higher aspirations and higher goals,” Brown told BWI earlier this month. “And I was just kind of thinking, if I want to be the best, I have to go where the best wrestlers are. So that automatically put Penn State at the top of my list.

“Once I decommitted, they kind of reached out. And I figured it was kind of just a no-brainer to get up there. I love the staff. I love just everything about it. I’m just super excited to go up there.”

James, who is a two-time New Jersey state champ, will battle Warrion Run senior and American commit Reagan Milheim in the 160-pound bout of the Team PA vs. Team USA dual. James is No. 1 in MatScout’s 165-pound high school rankings. Milheim is No. 6 at 157, according to the same outlet.

The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic ends with Team PA vs. Team USA on Saturday. The match starts at 6 p.m. ET at Peters Township High School. FLO will stream it live.

Mesenbrink has a massive Hodge fan vote lead

Mitchell Mesenbrink is closing in on earning five first place votes for this year’s Hodge Trophy. According to Win Magazine’s live tracker, he leads Oklahoma State freshman phenom Jax Forrest by nearly 16,000 votes. Fans can continue casting their ballots through 5 p.m. ET Friday.

The winner of the Hodge, which goes annually to the nation’s best college wrestler, will be announced next Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. The 165-pound Penn State All-American and two-time NCAA champ figures to be the runaway winner.