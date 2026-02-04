Penn State signs one of the nation's top specialists, Illinois P Lucas Tenbrock

Penn State’s 2025 roster featured a pair of senior punters in Gabe Nwosu and Riley Thompson, so the Nittany Lions had to bring in reinforcements regardless of who would be patrolling the sidelines in 2026. New head coach Matt Campbell added a special teams commitment from the high school ranks in December, and it came from a familiar face.

Saint Charles (Ill.) North punter Lucas Tenbrock signed with Iowa State back on Dec. 3, but received his release from the Cyclones on Dec. 11. He officially signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday and will enroll following his high school graduation.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect is the No. 1 punter nationally in the Class of 2026 according to Chris Sailer Kicking. He was also one of two punters selected to play in the Navy All-American Game last month.

“Lucas is a big-time high school punting and kicking prospect,” his Sailer bio reads. “He is big, tall, strong and athletic. He has an ideal frame for a college-level punter. Lucas punts for a great combination of distance and hang time. He hits a big-time D1 punt. His best ball measures 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. Also an excellent kicker. Lucas does a great job on field goal. He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and easily has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. Lucas drives the ball deep into the endzone with 4.0+ hang time. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Look for Lucas to dominate his senior year and beyond. The Navy All-American Bowl Punter is a fine young man who is always a great pleasure to work with. Strong combo prospect.”

Tenbrock was the Dukane Conference Specialist of the Year and an honorable mention all-state pick. He also doubled as an offensive lineman for St. Charles North at times. He averaged 43 yards per punt as a junior while also handling placekicking duties. He was 5-for-6 on field goals, connected on all 42 PATs, and notched 15 touchbacks on kickoffs. He’s the No. 5 punter nationally per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s emphasis on special teams

Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins and kicker Kyle Konrardy were honorable mention All-Big 12 selections in 2025, while return specialist Aiden Flora was a second-team pick. The kicking game has been a focal point for the Cyclones, and that will continue with Tenbrock in Happy Valley.

“I still feel like for us, [it’s the] Midwest, man,” Campbell said when asked about Tenbrock on National Signing Day. “I told Perk in our exit meeting on Monday, I said, boy, we’ve done it in the rain. You had to do it in 30 mile per hour winds. And, you’ve had to do it in the snow. And you’ve done an unbelievable job every step of the way. And, I just think we do special teams in a really unique place in college football, and so to have the right guys that have grown up in those environments and those spaces, I think is really important.

“And obviously, Lucas has certainly done that. So, I think he’s got great ability. He’s got great potential. And he’s coming in, obviously, we’re losing a great one, and we’re going to gain a great one. And so, we’re really excited about that.”

Penn State also added a punter from the transfer portal in January, as former Mississippi State specialist Nathan Tiyce enrolled at University Park.