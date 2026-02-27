Penn State slated to play in three 'defining' Big ten games in 2026, analysts say: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 27 include a look at key games on the Lions’ 2026 schedule, headlines of the day, and more.

ESPN’s college football analyst picked one defining game for each Power Four team roughly 190 days before the Nittany Lions host Marshall in their season opener. The group logically listed the October road trip to Michigan as head coach Matt Campbell’s team’s defining regular season game. It also says PSU will play in season-changing games in back-to-back weeks before that, first against Wisconsin on Sept. 26 at Beaver Stadium before a trip to Northwestern on Oct. 2.

“Northwestern’s decades-long wait for a new stadium ends with the unveiling of Ryan Field, the $862 million venture that is the largest stadium project in college football history,” Adam Rittenberg writes. After playing their first two home games on campus, the Wildcats will move into their new home for a Friday night showcase game against Penn State, a team they upset last year in coach James Franklin’s final game with the Nittany Lions. Northwestern is hopeful that the 35,000-seat facility provides the home-field advantage the program has historically lacked.”

Adds Jake Trotter on the Badgers-Lions matchup:

“Coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers desperately need an early notable win to change the overall trajectory of the program. Could they get it in State College against the Nittany Lions, who are retooling under new coach Matt Campbell? This will be the conference debut for new quarterback Colton Joseph, who transferred in from Old Dominion after being named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.”

You can read the full story here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea reveals new injury: Here’s what we know: Fitz, BWI



Can Penn State flip four-star TE Colt Lumpris from Alabama?: Snyder, BWI



Here’s where each Penn State wrestling starter must finish at Big Tens to earn an auto bid to nationals: Pickel, BWI



Inside the top schools of elite edge rusher Abraham Sesay including visits & prediction: Wiltfong, On3



After years of rampant tampering, the NCAA promises ‘significant penalties’ for violators: Dellenger, On3

Quote of the day

“I’m crushing rehab right now,” he said. “If I’m not in class, I feel like I’m in rehab. There’s not really a set time or whatever, but I’m in there as much as I can 24/7, whether that’s doing rehab or recovery, ice tubs, whatever it is.

“I’m just trying to get back as soon as possible. So I’m in there as much as I can be.”

PSU LB Tony Rojas on recovering from an injury that ended his 2025 season early.