Penn State solidifies coaching roles for Terry Smith, Deon Broomfield, on Matt Campbell's first staff

Penn State football has sorted out how the Nittany Lions’ secondary will be coached in 2026 under Terry Smith and Deon Broomfield. And, it’s exactly as expected.

Smith is now listed as the associate head coach/cornerbacks coach for the new leader of the Lions, Matt Campbell. Both are the jobs he held before becoming the interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2025 season after James Franklin was fired.

“I would just say it was critically important for me to keep Terry in my opinion,” Campbell said in early December. “Terry and I have got a great partnership from his days at Gateway. I know what he’s about and what he stands for. Building a staff is so critical because you need to build it around the same character values as who you are and what you want your team to stand for. “Ironically I think Erica and I were watching the Penn State-Nebraska game and you watched, man, the intensity and the character and how this Penn State football team played. As soon as we got into discussions with this job it was one of the first questions that I asked, boy, I would really like to keep Terry; what do you think?

“It was a resounding yes. The fact that Terry wants to stay and be a part of this, I couldn’t be more grateful, I really mean it, to work hand in hand with him. And knowing what it means to play here, knowing what it means to coach here, and knowing what it means to lead here, that’s huge for me.”

Broomfield, meanwhile, was announced as the program’s secondary coach back on Dec. 12. However, he is now listed as the safeties coach and pass game coordinator. It is the same title he held under Campbell at Iowa State. He replaces Anthony Poindexter, who left after multiple seasons in State College to work under former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Tennessee.

Smith and Broomfield will work under new Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. The rest of his staff has not yet been announced. But, former UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and former Northwestern assistant Christian Smith are expected to handle the defensive line. Former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt and Lions letterman Dan Connor are in line to coach the linebackers. The program has not yet announced any of those hires, though.