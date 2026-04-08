Penn State spring camp second half preivew

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team is now in the second half of spring practice. The team will open up camp to the media tomorrow for the second time this year as part of this second-half push. Today, we’re discussing the players we have yet to learn about this spring and what we want to learn about them. We’ll go position by position to discuss the underrated or untalked-about names so far in camp. Join us as we discuss that, plus the latest recruiting news and information that has come from the Penn State football team in recent days. We’ll discuss some of the players visiting today and this week, plus give more context about the recruits we’ve scouted so far.

Of course, we’ll be talking about your topics and thoughts as well! Join the show live at 2 pm on YouTube to be part of the live chat. We’ll be discussing your comments throughout the hour-long show. Now is a great time to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel so you don’t miss any news, commitments, conversations, and more!

Of course, we have news from camp on the site, which you can access right now for 50% off the price of an annual subscription!

The biggest news out of Penn State sports this week is that men’s basketball standout Kayden Mingo has entered the NCAA Transfer portal. We’ll discuss the impact of this move on the program and the hard reset that the team is experiencing this offseason after a disastrous year in 2025-2026.

There’s also been plenty of good news for Penn State with football recruiting heating up over the last few days. Both Rivals national reporters and our own Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz have had multiple stories on the site about the reaction to players visiting the program this past week. We’ll highlight the biggest news items, including quarterback Peter Bourque’s visit today.

Players we want to learn more about

We’ve had a handful of interactions with the Penn State players and staff in the first weeks of spring practice. However, we’ll get our next biggest chance to learn about the program on Thursday when we visit the team for open practice. Today, we’re discussing which players we haven’t learned as much about so far that we’ll be looking for this week.

We’ll also preview the people we’re getting to speak with tomorrow after practice and what we want to learn.

Recruiting impressions from recent visits

Finally, we’ll discuss what we’ve learned about specific players who have visited Penn State as recruits in recent days. Specifically, we’ll discuss Bourque’s skills under center, Landon Blum’s abilities, and some other players who have visited or will visit in the coming days.