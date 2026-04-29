Penn State Spring Football Winners and Losers: Full Stock Up/Down Report

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team is now done with spring practice and off to the next stage of the 2026 offseason. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss the winners and losers of spring ball after 15 practices. Join the show today as we give a stock up and stock down report for the standout players this spring. We’ll also finish up our discussion about Matt Campbell’s comments after practice, plus whoever else reporter Greg Pickel spoke to from the team.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We’re back to our normal time for the summer months, then transition back to 2 pm for the upcoming Penn State season in August. We’ll be taking your thoughts and questions throughout the show as well! Join the live chat to give your takes from spring ball on the air!

The best way to know when we go live, post content, or breaking news is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. That way, you’ll receive on your phone when we’re active.

Penn State stock up and stock down

Now that we have the full camp in the record books, we’ll give our report on the players whose stock went up this spring and those whose stock went down. Join the show to find out which players we think stood out during the five weeks of camp and which players took a step back in the process.

We’ll go through the offense and defense during the show to discuss players on both sides of the football, we’ve heard about or observed as players worth discussing.

Next, we’ll wrap up the conversation about what Campbell had to say about Penn State’s spring camp following the Blue-White practice. What stood out to Pickel from his comments? We’ll discuss.

NFL Draft recap

Finally, we’ll recap the 2026 NFL Draft. We’ll recap where Penn State players signed after the draft, which player fits we like the most, and which ones we think will struggle in their current environment. We’ll also discuss which players went higher or lower than we expected.

Who do you think the NFL is sleeping on? Join the show to discuss your favorite draft fit from last week and give us your thoughts on which player will have the best pro career, based on where they landed in the process. We’re live at 10 a.m. and taking your thoughts today on the BWI Live Show!